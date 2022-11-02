Arlo’s new Pro 5S 2K camera pairs securely with its Home Security System

Arlo has announced its new Pro 5S 2K security camera, which offers features like dual-band Wi-Fi for versatile connectivity, a 160-degree viewing angle, 2K resolution with HDR, a spotlight and siren built-in, and 30 percent longer battery life than the previous Pro 4. It’s now available for preorder at Best Buy and Arlo’s website for $249.99, and it will ship by December 6th.

The new camera can also securely connect to Arlo’s new home security system, which was announced at CES earlier this year, thanks to the company’s encrypted SecureLink wireless technology. The full security system comes with a keypad that doubles as a motion sensor, and wirelessly talks to impressive all-in-one sensor units that detect open doors and windows, motion, water leaks, light, temperature changes, and can listen for smoke and CO alarms.

Arlo’s Home Security Keypad Sensor Hub, and two of the all-in-one multi-sensors. Image: Arlo

Arlo is also planning to launch an updated Secure app, which has an updated user interface, lets you monitor your home security and cameras from your phone, and offers an enhanced Emergency Response center that lets you request emergency personnel in times of crisis. The Home Security System comes with a 30-day trial of Arlo’s $14.99 per month Secure Plus service, which offers features like 24/7 emergency response and unlimited cloud video recordings. After the trial, you can choose one of three plans to continue using it. The new app will be available in “late November 2022,” according to Arlo’s press releases.