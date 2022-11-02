DJI has launched the Mavic 3 Classic, an accessible variant of the original Mavic 3 drone that rocks many of its best features at a more palatable price point.

The Mavic 3 Classic costs $1,469 for the base unit, which then climbs to $1,599 when paired with a DJI RC-N1 controller or $1,749 with the DJI RC controller. By comparison, prices for the original Mavic 3 start at $2,049. The Mavic 3 Classic is also compatible with the DJI’s premium RC Pro controller, available for an additional $1,199.

The DJI Mavic 3 Classic (pictured here with the DJI RC) is compatible with any existing DJI RC-N1, DJI RC, or DJI RC Pro controller. Image: DJI

So what are you getting for your money? The Mavic 3 Classic drops the additional telephoto lens featured on the original Mavic 3 drone but provides the same 4/3 CMOS 20-megapixel camera, O3 Plus transmission system, and 46-minute maximum flight time. For those who need some additional juice, the Mavic 3 Fly More Kit is also compatible with the Mavic 3 Classic and contains two Intelligent Flight Batteries, a battery charging hub (100W), 65W car charger, three pairs of low-noise propellers, and a DJI convertible carrying case for $649.

The Mavic 3 Fly More Kit is available for any pilots who might need additional power for their flights or photoshoots. Image: DJI

The Mavic 3 Classic’s camera can capture video at 5.1K / 50fps, 4K / 60fps, and 1080p / 60fps using its H.264 and H.265 encoders, while slow-motion video can be captured at 4K / 120fps and 1080p / 200fps. Images and video can be downloaded directly from the drone to a mobile device at speeds up to 80MB per second when using Wi-Fi 6, without connecting to the remote controller.

The Mavic 3 Classic’s camera has a 24mm equivalent focal length lens, with an adjustable aperture spanning f/2.8 to f/11 for 12.8 stops of native dynamic range. The drone also comes with DJI’s automated Quickshots shooting mode and support for timelapse, hyperlapse, and panorama shooting. If you’re not confident with in-flight photography yet, the Mavic 3 Classic comes with a cruise control feature that allows you to set a constant flight speed to focus more on photography than piloting as well as the ActiveTrack 5.0 feature, which can recognize subjects, lock onto them, and sync the drone and camera’s movements for more stable footage.

The safety features on the Mavic 3 Classic can automatically detect and avoid hazards and even independently plot a route back to its original launch position in a pinch. Image: DJI

Speaking of flying, there are plenty of safety features on the Mavic 3 Classic to help pilots avoid hazards in the air. The drone can independently plan routes around hazards thanks to eight visual sensors that feed information to an APAS 5.0 obstacle avoidance system, and its Return To Home system can navigate the best path back to its launch point after scanning its local environment within a 200-meter range. If you intend to fly in a congested area, the Mavic 3 Classic comes equipped with an AirSense ADS-B receiver to detect nearby airplanes and helicopters transmitting ADS-B signals, and DJI’s GEO 2.0 geofencing system gives drone pilots a heads-up on potential flight hazards in the area and information about local airspace restrictions.

As with many modern drones, the DJI Mavic 3 Classic can be compacted, making it safer and easier to transport to flying locations. Image: DJI