Google Play Android games now available on PC in beta

Google Play Games is launching in open beta in the US today, allowing anyone to try out a selection of Android games on PC. Google launched an initial beta of the software on Windows PCs earlier this year, but it was limited to Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Today’s launch sees the beta service expand to the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Available games include 1945 Air Force, Blade Idle, Cookie Run: Kingdom, and Evony: The King’s Return. The app will even sync progress between PCs and mobile so you can continue where you left off on different platforms. While Google continues to add titles to the Play Games catalog, there are only 85 games available worldwide on the service right now.

Google Play Games will even sync progress between your phone and PC. Image: Google

Minimum Specs: Google Play Games Windows 10 (v2004)

Solid state drive (SSD)

Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable

4 CPU physical cores

8GB of RAM

10GB of available storage space

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualization must be turned on

Compatible PC device and configuration

“We’re thrilled to expand our platform to more markets for players to enjoy their favorite games on Google Play,” says Arjun Dayal, director of Google Play Games. “As we move towards a full release, we will continue to add new features and evaluate developer and player feedback.”

Google Play Games is separate from the work Microsoft has been doing to bring Android apps to Windows 11. Microsoft partnered up with Amazon instead and offers games and apps from Amazon’s Appstore in its latest OS. Microsoft built an underlying Windows Subsystem for Android into Windows 11, but Google has created its own separate app to bring its Google Play Android games to PC.