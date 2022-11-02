Skip to main content
Porsche Design is selling a $12,000 speaker built from a 992 GT3 exhaust

/

The car doesn’t come attached — you’ll have to make your own revving noises

By Jess Weatherbed

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro mounted onto a wall.
The limited-edition 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro weighs a whopping 143 pounds and features a real Porsche 992 GT3 exhaust.
Image: Porsche Design

Would you buy a $12,000 speaker? Okay, probably not, but would you buy one if it were built into a genuine Porsche 992 GT3 exhaust? The Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro is an impractical (but nonetheless rad) custom 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos-capable speaker from Porsche Design that’s done just that (via What Hi-Fi, TweakTown).

The 300-watt soundbar features a 4K passthrough HDMI port and can double as a wireless music system thanks to its support for Bluetooth 5.0, Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, and Spotify Connect. While it certainly makes this a statement piece, that exhaust also comes with a hefty caveat: the product weighs in at almost 144 pounds, so you’ll want to invest in a suitably sturdy surface to place the Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro on. Thankfully, you also have the option to mount it to a wall.

A close up of the Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro
The welded exhaust doesn’t aid the sound quality, but it sure does look cool.
Image: Porsche Design

This isn’t the first lavishly priced gadget to come from Porsche Design, though it ranks as one of the most expensive. The luxury lifestyle brand has previously released Porsche-branded tech collaborations like smartwatches, laptops, phones, and even gaming monitors.

Only 500 units of the Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro are available as a limited-edition run, but at $12,000, we’re a tad disappointed that the audio doesn’t blast from the tailpipes. Porsche Design is taking preorders now, with shipping due to start on January 1st, 2023. 

