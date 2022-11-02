PlayStation VR2 launches on February 22nd for $549.99

Sony will launch its PS VR2 headset on February 22nd priced at $549.99. The PS VR2 will be priced at $549.99 in the US, €599.99 across Europe, £529.99, and ¥74,980 in Japan. The VR headset itself will include Sense controllers and stereo headphones, but a Sense controller charging station will be available separately, priced at $49.99 (€49.99 / £39.99 / ¥5,480).

Preorders for the PS VR2 will begin on November 15th, limited to Sony’s PlayStation online store in many markets including the US, UK, France, and Germany. Games, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, will also be available to preorder later this month.

The PS VR2 headset is a major upgrade over the original, with an OLED screen, a 110-degree field of view, and 4K HDR support. It also supports up to 120Hz for smoother frame rates and gameplay. The VR headset has four cameras built into the front of the display, so you won’t have to set up external cameras to follow your movements. We were impressed with our initial hands-on with the PlayStation VR2, with my colleague Jay Peters describing it as a major upgrade and an improved single-cable setup.

Sony’s PS VR2 headset. Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The new orb-shaped PS VR2 Sense controllers include adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, much like the DualSense, and can also detect finger touches. “We’ve created the PS VR2 headset with comfort in mind, in a slightly slimmer and lighter design compared to our previous headset,” says Isabelle Tomatis, VP of brand, hardware, and peripherals at Sony Interactive Entertainment. “We’ve also included an integrated vent for extra air flow, and a lens adjustment dial for a more customized feel.”

While the headset is a big leap forward, you won’t be able to play original PSVR games on it.

“PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR2, because PSVR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-gen VR experience,” explained Hideaki Nishino, a vice president of platform experience at Sony, in September.

While there are around 500 PSVR games available, Sony has only announced a handful of titles with 11 more announced today. Horizon Call of the Mountain, an original title in the same universe as Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, looks to be a launch title, with VR versions of Resident Evil 8, Resident Evil 4, and No Man’s Sky also on the way. VR versions of Star Wars and The Walking Dead games are planned, too.

Sony has announced 11 new games for the PS VR2 today:

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Cities VR – Enhanced Edition

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

The Light Brigade

Cosmonious High

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Pistol Whip VR

Zenith: The Last City

After the Fall

Tentacular