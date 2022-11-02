Elon Musk could enable Twitter’s edit button for everyone

Twitter’s edit feature only turned from myth to something people could actually use in October, but it might be available to everyone very soon. In what might be one of the first big product changes under Elon Musk’s Twitter regime, the company will be opening up the edit feature to all users as early as this week, according to Bloomberg.
Currently, tweet editing is locked behind the company’s soon-to-change $4.99 Twitter Blue subscription that’s only available for users in a few countries, and Twitter has stressed that the edit feature is technically still in testing. Musk seems to think it’s ready for everyone and is also planning a big overhaul of Twitter Blue that could be rolled out in the coming days.
Central to the new $8-per-month Twitter Blue (down from $20) is verification, allowing you to essentially rent a verified checkmark. Paying users will also get priority replies, the ability to post long video and audio, and half as many ads. The new Blue could be live as early as Monday, November 7th, Bloomberg reports.
If the team working on Blue doesn’t make that deadline, they’ve been told they’ll be fired, and at least one Twitter employee has slept at the office in service of meeting that goal. Employees are still bracing for layoffs, however, which could affect about half of its workforce, The Verge reported Wednesday evening.