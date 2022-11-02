Elon Musk could enable Twitter’s edit button for everyone

Twitter’s edit feature only turned from myth to something people could actually use in October, but it might be available to everyone very soon. In what might be one of the first big product changes under Elon Musk’s Twitter regime, the company will be opening up the edit feature to all users as early as this week, according to Bloomberg.

Currently, tweet editing is locked behind the company’s soon-to-change $4.99 Twitter Blue subscription that’s only available for users in a few countries, and Twitter has stressed that the edit feature is technically still in testing. Musk seems to think it’s ready for everyone and is also planning a big overhaul of Twitter Blue that could be rolled out in the coming days.