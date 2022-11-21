Black Friday sales on Sonos soundbars are live at Best Buy

Best Buy is rolling out its Black Friday sales on Sonos soundbars in addition to its existing Black Friday sales. From now through November 28th, you can find a number of excellent Sonos speakers, all discounted to their lowest price ever. There are plenty of options when it comes to soundbars and speakers, but Sonos makes some of the best on the market, making this sale worth checking out if you’re looking for ways to upgrade your home audio.

To stay in the loop regarding Black Friday sales at Best Buy and elsewhere, make sure to check out our Black Friday hub and retailer-specific roundups for a breakdown of all the best deals you can find at Walmart and Target on all of your favorite tech.

Normally, the Sonos Arc soundbar is $899.99 but is discounted to $719.99 at Best Buy as part of its Black Friday sale. While we occasionally see discounts on refurbished models of the wireless soundbar, Best Buy is offering brand-new models of the Sonos Arc for its lowest price ever.

The Sonos Arc is an all-around great soundbar that produces powerful, room-filling audio, whether you’re using it as a standalone device or with auxiliary wireless speakers like the Sonos Sub or Sonos One SL. The Arc does feature eARC support, which allows for faster communication between your TV and soundbar, and lossless Dolby Atmos support for Blu-ray players. However, it’s important to check if your TV supports Dolby Atmos over ARC to take full advantage of this.

The Arc’s Trueplay feature, which allows you to fine-tune the soundbar’s audio based on the layout of your room, is helpful in optimizing your listening experience but is still only available for iOS devices. Read our review.

Sonos Arc $ 720 $ 900 20 % off $ 720 The Sonos Arc is a powerful Dolby Atmos speaker that also integrates with the company’s multiroom audio platform. With extra capabilities like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s AirPlay 2, it’s a feature-rich soundbar that sounds just as good when playing music. $720.00 at Best Buy$720.00 at Sonos

If the features of the Sonos Arc grabbed your attention but you’re shopping around for something smaller, the second-generation Sonos Beam might be the way to go. Normally $449.99, Best Buy has discounted the 25-inch soundbar to $359.99. The Beam shares many of the same features as the larger 45-inch Sonos Arc, including eARC support and the ability to wirelessly pair with the Sonos Sub and Sonos One SL speakers for surround sound. However, the Beam lacks upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers and still relies on an iOS-exclusive app to take advantage of Sonos Trueplay. Read our review.

You can also find discounts on two versions of the Sonos One speaker at Best Buy. Whether you’re looking for a standalone Bluetooth speaker with integrated voice assistants or a companion speaker for your Sonos Beam or Arc setup, there’s a model of the Sonos One that fits the bill.

The second-generation Sonos One is on sale for $175.99 at Best Buy instead of its usual $219.99. The Sonos One has Amazon Alexa support baked in, allowing you to perform all of your usual Alexa skills and control playback with your voice. Like other speakers in the Sonos ecosystem, the Sonos One can be linked with other Sonos speakers around your home using the Sonos app or through Apple Airplay 2. The standard Sonos One can also serve as a surround speaker by pairing it with an existing Arc or Beam soundbar.

If you’re on the hunt for a speaker to serve exclusively as a surround speaker and don’t mind losing Alexa integration, the Sonos One SL is the model you want. Usually $199.99, you can currently get the SL at Best Buy for $159.99. The One SL is largely identical to the second-generation Sonos One but lacks always-on microphones and integrated Alexa support, making it a more specialized but less expensive option to the standard model.

Sonos One (second-gen) $ 176 $ 220 20 % off $ 176 The Sonos One emits rich, detailed sound. The compact smart speaker also features good voice microphones, integrates with existing Sonos systems, and supports a wide range of music services.

$176.00 at Best Buy

Sonos One SL $ 160 $ 199 20 % off $ 160 The Sonos One SL is just like the Sonos One, minus the always-on microphones and voice assistant integration. $160.00 at Best Buy

If you’re looking to give your existing Sonos speakers a little more punch, the Sonos Sub is currently discounted to $599.99 at Best Buy (normally $749). The Sub can’t serve as a speaker on its own but pairs with other Sonos speakers to make them better by providing beefier bass. Just like other Sonos speakers, the Sub pairs wirelessly with your other speakers using the Sonos app, and the unique shape of the Sonos Sub means that it can be set upright or laid flat if you want to sneak it under some furniture.

Sonos Sub (third-gen) $ 600 $ 749 20 % off $ 600 The Sonos Sub is a subwoofer designed to be paired with a Sonos home theater or bookshelf speakers, supplementing low-end audio with powerful haptic feedback. $600.00 at Best Buy

The smallest Sonos speaker featured as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday sales, the Sonos Roam SL, is discounted to $127.99 from its usual $159. Just like the Sonos One SL, the SL model of the Sonos Roam lacks microphones and Amazon Alexa integration but is still one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers thanks to its waterproof design and excellent sound. The Roam SL can operate for up to 10 hours on a single charge and can be paired with other Roam speakers using the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay 2, whether you’re at home or away. Read our review.