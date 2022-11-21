Monday’s top tech news: Don’t call it a comeback

Iger is back, Trump is back, Ye is back, and Elon Musk, well, he never leaves the news cycle.

Ex-Disney CEO Bob Iger is back at the helm of the Mouse House in an announcement that surprised everyone, including executives and employees who thought Iger’s email announcing the change came from a hacked account, according to the Wall Street Journal. The outgoing Bob — Bob Chapek — wasn’t even quoted in Disney’s official announcement.

Elon Musk brought Trump, Ye, and others back to Twitter, despite previously saying that “no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen” before a new content moderation council “with widely diverse viewpoints” had a chance to convene. Trump has yet to tweet, but Ye returned with an is-thing-on mic test followed by a smiley face and the Jewish greeting for peace.