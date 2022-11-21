Elon Musk is laying off even more Twitter workers

Elon Musk announced a new wave of layoffs affecting Twitter’s sales teams on Monday, according to a report from Bloomberg. Sources familiar with the situation told Bloomberg that Musk is cutting more workers to balance out each team, but it’s still not clear how many people lost their jobs.

This comes after hundreds of workers resigned from Twitter last week when Musk asked them to commit to an “extremely hardcore” work culture with “long hours and high intensity.” Musk required workers to reply “yes” to a Google form as a sign of their commitment or leave the company with severance.

Multiple “critical” teams responsible for keeping the site up and running have either resigned completely or have almost no one left, The Verge previously reported. With fewer people left to maintain Twitter’s back end, former and current employees believe there’s a high chance of the platform breaking soon.