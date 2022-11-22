What to expect at Fortnite’s ‘otherworldly and unexpected’ chapter 3 finale

The third chapter of Fortnite is ending with a live event — and it kicks off very soon. Today, developer Epic Games provided some details on the event, which is called “Fracture” and starts at 4PM ET on December 3rd. As with past live events, you only have one chance to check it out. You’ll be able to log in 30 minutes before it kicks off, and Epic also says you should still be able to hop on while the event is in progress, which will apparently be until 4:40PM ET, and you can be solo or in a group with up to four friends.