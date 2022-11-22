Tuesday’s top tech news: Twitter rebuilds

Since Elon Musk took control of Twitter, the overriding theme has been job cuts. Thousands were fired directly, while others were let go after declining to sign up for Musk’s “extremely hardcore” Twitter 2.0. Now it seems the social media company is changing its tune, and staffing back up to replace at least some of the employees it’s shed.

New hires include George Hotz, a notable hacker who jailbroke the iPhone and PlayStation 3, and who has a pretty interesting history with Tesla and its advanced driver assistance technology. He’s just an intern mind, and it sounds like he’s only committing to 12 weeks, so far.

Also, I was off work yesterday, which meant that I didn’t get to write the news that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s third wave of DLC tracks has a release date. From the trailer it doesn’t look like these are a huge step up graphically from the last two releases (which is a shame), although I spotted at least one underwater section in the trailer, which suggests a little more variety this time around.

Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Tuesday, November 22st, 2022.