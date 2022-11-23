Skip to main content
Wednesday's top tech news: Hurray for foldable competition

Honor's second foldable will eventually release outside of China, and people are getting confused about a new car logo.

By Verge Staff

Nov 22, 2022, 3:10 PM UTC
Honor Magic VS in cyan.
The newly announced Honor Magic VS.
Image: Honor

Everyone’s getting a little tired of the constant Twitter discussion, so thank god Chinese smartphone company Honor is here with a fancy gadget to distract us all. It’s just announced its second foldable phone, the Magic VS, and the big news is that this one is actually getting release outside of China! Hurray!

Granted, it’s unlikely to ever get an official release stateside, but at least it’s good news for Europeans, who might finally have a valid competitor to Samsung’s foldables to choose from when the Magic VS releases there early next year.

In lighter news, Google search data suggests that Kia’s redesigned logo has led a not insubstantial amount of people to confusedly Google what in the world the “KN car” is. And finally, if you haven’t checked out the video component of our 4 out of 10 review of Meta’s $1,500 Quest Pro VR headset, I thoroughly recommend it.

For now, here’s a silly tweet:

Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022.