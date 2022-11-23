Wednesday’s top tech news: Hurray for foldable competition

Everyone’s getting a little tired of the constant Twitter discussion, so thank god Chinese smartphone company Honor is here with a fancy gadget to distract us all. It’s just announced its second foldable phone, the Magic VS, and the big news is that this one is actually getting release outside of China! Hurray!

Granted, it’s unlikely to ever get an official release stateside, but at least it’s good news for Europeans, who might finally have a valid competitor to Samsung’s foldables to choose from when the Magic VS releases there early next year.

For now, here’s a silly tweet: