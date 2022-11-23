Wednesday’s top tech news: Hurray for foldable competition

Everyone’s getting a little tired of the constant Twitter discussion, so thank god Chinese smartphone company Honor is here with a fancy gadget to distract us all. It’s just announced its second foldable phone, the Magic VS, and the big news is that this one is actually getting release outside of China! Hurray!
Granted, it’s unlikely to ever get an official release stateside, but at least it’s good news for Europeans, who might finally have a valid competitor to Samsung’s foldables to choose from when the Magic VS releases there early next year.
In lighter news, Google search data suggests that Kia’s redesigned logo has led a not insubstantial amount of people to confusedly Google what in the world the “KN car” is. And finally, if you haven’t checked out the video component of our 4 out of 10 review of Meta’s $1,500 Quest Pro VR headset, I thoroughly recommend it.
Nov 23, 2022, 9:19 AM UTCJon Porter
Honor’s new Magic VS foldable will be released outside China
Its second foldable will bring some much needed competition to Europe.
Nov 22, 2022, 7:25 PM UTCMitchell Clark
Kia’s rebrand has left many people wondering who ‘KN’ is
A tale of rebrands, search engine optimization, and the difficulty of trying to figure out what car you’re looking at.
Nov 22, 2022, 3:10 PM UTCAdi Robertson
Meta Quest Pro review: get me out of here
Meta’s $1,499 headset is better at showcasing VR’s weaknesses than its new strengths.