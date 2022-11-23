Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Amazon is selling last year’s Apple TV 4K for $80, and that’s practically a steal

Amazon is selling last year’s Apple TV 4K for $80, and that’s practically a steal

/

Unless you’ve got a Samsung TV and want HDR 10 Plus, there’s little reason to choose the new one over this deal.

By Chris Welch / @chriswelch

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An Apple TV from 2021 and its Siri Remote sit on top of a wooden entertainment center.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

There aren’t a ton of differences between the third-generation Apple TV 4K and last year’s model. The new one’s faster (but good luck telling the difference), supports HDR10 Plus, and has a smaller, lighter design. But unless you’ve got a recent Samsung TV, those aren’t good enough reasons to skip this great deal at Amazon that’s coming ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

Related

The company has slashed $100 off the price of both the 32GB and 64GB 2021 Apple TV 4K units. That brings them down to just $79.99 and $99.99, respectively. At that point, you’re barely paying more than the cost of the redesigned Siri Remote, which sells for $59.99. And even if you opt for 32GB — I’ve never managed to exceed any Apple TV’s storage — you’re still getting built-in ethernet. On the newer third-gen Apple TV 4K, ethernet is only available on the step-up $149 model.

A photo of the Apple TV 4K set on top of a brown wooden surface.

Apple TV 4K (2021)

$18056% off
$80

The 2021 Apple TV 4K comes with a redesigned, much better Siri Remote. Like its predecessor, the set-top box offers speedy, consistent performance, supports numerous HDR formats including Dolby Vision, and now includes Wi-Fi 6 and Thread support.

$80 at Amazon

Other retailers like Best Buy aren’t (yet) matching Amazon’s steep discount on the Apple TV 4K, but we’ll keep our eyes out in case they do. You might also have luck trying to price match through customer support of your preferred store if that’s not Amazon.

More from this stream Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022: deals, news, and more

See all 21 stories