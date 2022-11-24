The best early Black Friday deals you can already get

Happy Thanksgiving, folks! Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping before the Black Friday madness officially begins tomorrow? Despite the fact the annual shopping holiday is another day away, many major retailers are already offering a number of early Black Friday sales. So if you need a distraction from the Thanksgiving dinner table, you have a smorgasbord of quality deals you can already binge before the more hectic rush tomorrow.

While it’s possible prices will dip even lower once the big day arrives, the discounts we’re currently seeing are nothing to scoff at. Target, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering some seriously steep discounts on a number of popular tech and gadgets, ranging from Apple devices to TVs, tablets, smart displays, and more.

To make your life a little easier, we’ve curated a list of some of the best deals available so far. These are the cream of the crop, but they’re far from being the only discounts available. For even more deals, be sure to also check out our retailer-specific Black Friday roundups for Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, as well as our budget-focused posts for the best deals under $50 and under $25. We’ll continue to update all of those, plus a whole lot more, through the weekend alongside this post and the rest of our Black Friday content.

The best early Black Friday deals

The best early Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds

The best deals available on streaming devices

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) $ 40 $ 50 20 % off $ 40 The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus. $40 at Amazon$40 at Target

The best early Black Friday deals on 4K TVs

The best early Black Friday deals available on tablets and e-readers

2021 iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $ 400 $ 499 20 % off $ 400 Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor. $400 at Amazon$400 at Target

The best early Black Friday deals on smart speakers and portable speakers

Google Nest Mini (second-gen) $ 18 $ 49 63 % off $ 18 The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware. $18 at Walmart$20 at Target

The best early Black Friday deals on smart displays

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $ 70 $ 130 46 % off $ 70 The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $70 at Amazon$70 at Target$70 at Best Buy

The best early Black Friday deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth) $ 149 $ 350 57 % off $ 149 The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features a nice physical rotating bezel and more third-party support by way of Google’s Wear OS 3. But keep in mind that it’s paired best with a Samsung-made phone. $149 at Walmart

The best early Black Friday gaming deals

You can currently buy Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controller for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The controller comes with Bluetooth support so you can use it with PCs and mobile devices in addition to your Xbox console.

for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The controller comes with Bluetooth support so you can use it with PCs and mobile devices in addition to your Xbox console. Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller is on sale for $49 ($20.99 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The Dualsense offers support for haptic feedback and USB-C while boasting a maximum of 12 hours of battery life.

is on sale for $49 ($20.99 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The Dualsense offers support for haptic feedback and USB-C while boasting a maximum of 12 hours of battery life. You can buy Logitech’s G Pro Wireless gaming mouse for $87.99 instead of $129.99 at Amazon. The mouse comes with removable left and right-side buttons and a high 25K DPI sensor.

for $87.99 instead of $129.99 at Amazon. The mouse comes with removable left and right-side buttons and a high 25K DPI sensor. If that’s out of your price range and you don't mind a wired mouse, Logitech’s G502 Hero is on sale for $34.99 at Amazon instead of $49.99. The G502 offers more buttons than Logitech’s G Pro Wireless gaming mouse, as well as 11 programmable inputs.

is on sale for $34.99 at Amazon instead of $49.99. The G502 offers more buttons than Logitech’s G Pro Wireless gaming mouse, as well as 11 programmable inputs. You can buy a 27-inch HP Omen gaming monitor for $249.99 instead of $399.99 at Best Buy right now. The monitor boasts a 1440p IPS display with a speedy 165Hz refresh rate as well as support for both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technologies.

The best early Black Friday deals available on robot vacuums

You can buy the iRobot Roomba j7 Plus alongside a docking bin that automatically empties itself for $599 ($200 off) at Amazon and Target. The robot vacuum is capable of learning the layout of your home and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Read our review.

Other great deals happening now