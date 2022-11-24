The best early Black Friday deals you can already get

Happy Thanksgiving, folks! Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping before the Black Friday madness officially begins tomorrow? Despite the fact the annual shopping holiday is another day away, many major retailers are already offering a number of early Black Friday sales. So if you need a distraction from the Thanksgiving dinner table, you have a smorgasbord of quality deals you can already binge before the more hectic rush tomorrow.
While it’s possible prices will dip even lower once the big day arrives, the discounts we’re currently seeing are nothing to scoff at. Target, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering some seriously steep discounts on a number of popular tech and gadgets, ranging from Apple devices to TVs, tablets, smart displays, and more.
To make your life a little easier, we’ve curated a list of some of the best deals available so far. These are the cream of the crop, but they’re far from being the only discounts available. For even more deals, be sure to also check out our retailer-specific Black Friday roundups for Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, as well as our budget-focused posts for the best deals under $50 and under $25. We’ll continue to update all of those, plus a whole lot more, through the weekend alongside this post and the rest of our Black Friday content.
The best early Black Friday deals
The best early Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen)$200$24920% off
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.
- You can buy Apple’s new second-gen AirPods Pro for $199.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart instead of $249, which is $2 shy of their all-time low. Apple’s newest premium earbuds boast better noise cancellation capabilities than their predecessor, as well as swipeable controls and four swappable earbuds. Read our review.
- You can buy Sony’s WF-1000XM4, our favorite noise-canceling earbuds, for around $178 ($101.99 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The wireless earbuds sound fantastic and boast some of the best noise cancellation you can get in a pair of earbuds, not to mention more recent perks like multipoint functionality. Read our review.
- Apple’s first-generation AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case are on sale for $159 ($90 off). Even though the second-gen offers better noise cancellation, these buds still tune out noise very well, offer customizable, swappable buds too (albeit only three) and sound terrific. Read our review.
- Sony’s WH-1000XM5 are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for around $348 ($51.99 off). These comfortable headphones offer some of the best noise cancellation you can get in a pair of headphones, along with a sleeker build and improved sound over their predecessor. Read our review.
- Samsung’s latest premium noise-canceling earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, are on sale for $179.99 ($50 off) at Amazon in black or purple. If you use Samsung phones, these are one of your best options since they’re very lightweight and comfortable, with excellent sound quality that supports higher 24-bit audio (though only with Samsung phones). Read our review.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro$180$23022% off
Samsung’s excellent-sounding Galaxy Buds 2 Pro introduce support for 24-bit audio and have a lighter, smaller, more comfortable in-ear fit than the first Buds Pros.
- Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $149.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Google’s new wireless earbuds offer decent active noise cancellation capabilities, not to mention multipoint Bluetooth support. Read our review.
- If you prefer a cheaper pair of earbuds, you can currently pick up the Beats Studio Buds at a fresh all-time low of $89.99 ($60 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. That’s an additional $10 off from deal prices we were already seeing. While they don’t offer particularly great noise cancellation, they still feature good sound quality and USB-C support. Read our review.
The best deals available on streaming devices
Chromecast with Google TV (4K)$40$5020% off
The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.
- Google’s Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is our favorite streaming device, partially because it curates recommendations from your favorite streaming services. It also features support for 4K content and Dolby Vision HDR and is bundled with a remote compatible with Google Assistant. You can currently buy it for around $39.99 ($10 off) from Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, which matches its all-time low price. Read our review.
- You can also currently purchase Google’s new, entry-level Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $18 from Walmart instead of $29.99 and for $19.99 at Best Buy. While it lacks 4K streaming capabilities and is limited to 1080p resolution, it can play HDR videos and comes with a Google Assistant-compatible remote. Read our review.
- You can buy the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $24.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, which is a 50 percent discount. This is a good option if you’re looking for a streaming device that’s simple to use but that also supports Dolby Vision and works with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is best suited for those embedded in Amazon’s ecosystem. In addition to offering support for Wi-Fi 6, it also works quite nicely with Alexa, so you can easily use the remote for voice commands. You can buy it for $34.99 instead of $54.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. Read our review.
The best early Black Friday deals on 4K TVs
LG C2 (55-inch)$1297$180028% off
The LG C2 is both lighter and brighter than its last-gen predecessor, the C1. It also boasts a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain, as well as the ability to log into different user profiles.
- You can buy LG’s C2 OLED discounted in various configurations. The 55-inch configuration, for example, is available for around $1,297 (about $300 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The 4K TV boasts a 120Hz refresh rate like its predecessor but comes with a brighter “Evo” panel and the ability to log into different user profiles.
- Samsung’s new Frame TV is on sale in the 55-inch configuration for around $998 ($500 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The 4K TV displays artwork when not in use and features a new anti-glare, low-reflection coating. When turned on, however, the excellent QLED offers a fast 120Hz refresh rate and support for a number of streaming apps.
- Amazon’s new Fire TV Omni QLED Omni lineup is also on sale. You can buy, for instance, the 65-inch model for $549.99 instead of $799.99. The new TV is capable of displaying similar artwork when not in use and supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Plus Adaptive alongside two-way video calling.
- You can buy LG’s 48-inch A2 OLED TV for $569.99 ($730 off) at Best Buy. The 4K TV works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa; however, it only offers a 60Hz refresh rate, so it may not be the best choice for gamers.
The best early Black Friday deals available on tablets and e-readers
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (ad-supported, 8GB)$95$14032% off
Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch, E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.
- You can buy Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite with ads and 8GB of storage for $94.99 instead of $139.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. You can also buy the ad-free model at Amazon for $114.99 ($45 off). The waterproof e-reader comes with USB-C support and monthslong battery life along with a bigger display than the previous model. Read our review.
- If you want an e-reader with physical page-turning buttons, you can buy the older Kindle Oasis from Amazon with ads and 8GB of storage for $164.99 at Amazon ($85 off). The ad-free model is also on sale at Amazon for $184.99 ($85 off). Read our review.
2021 iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB)$400$49920% off
Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.
- You can buy the latest version of Apple’s Wi-Fi-enabled iPad Mini with 64GB of storage for $399.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Target. The redesigned Apple iPad Mini offers USB-C support, and though it isn’t powered by Apple’s M2 or M1 chips, it offers an A15 Bionic processor that’s still powerful. Read our review.
- Amazon is also currently discounting its lineup of Fire HD tablets. Right now, for instance, you can buy the ad-free, 32GB Fire HD 10 — which offers a nice, 1080p display and good performance — for $74.99 ($75 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. You can also purchase it without ads at Amazon for $89.99 ($75 off). If you’re looking for support for wireless charging and more RAM, the ad-supported, 32GB Fire HD 10 Plus is also on sale for $104.99 ($75 off) at Amazon, as is the ad-free version for$119.99 ($75 off). Read our review.
- The cheaper, ad-supported Fire HD 8 with 32GB of storage is also on sale for $44.99 ($45 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, or you can buy without ads at Amazon for $59.99 ($45 off). Alternatively, you can pick up the ad-supported Fire HD 8 Plus with wireless charging for $54.99 ($55 off) at Amazon. The ad-free model is also available at Amazon for $69.99 ($55 off). Read our Fire HD 8 Plus review.
- At Best Buy, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor — as well as a Type Cover — for just $899.99 ($450 off). While the Pro 8 can’t exactly compete with the newer Surface Pro 9, it’s still a good-looking laptop with a fast 120Hz refresh rate screen and quick performance. Read our review.
The best early Black Friday deals on smart speakers and portable speakers
Echo Dot (fifth-gen, with clock)$40$6033% off
The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system.
Google Nest Mini (second-gen)$18$4963% off
The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware.
- Amazon’s fifth-gen Echo Dot is on sale for$24.99 at Amazon instead of $49.99, while the model with a clock is discounted to $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The new smart speaker offers a temperature sensor and doubles as an Eero Wi-Fi system extender. You can also get the clock-free model with a free A19, 1,100-lumen Philips Hue smart bulb for $24.99 from Amazon. . Read our review.
- Amazon is also discounting older Echo speakers in the run-up to Black Friday. Right now, for example, the fourth-gen Echo is on sale with a color-changing Philips Hue bulb for $49.99. Read our review.
- The third-gen Echo Dot is also on sale at Amazon with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $9.98 ($39 off). While it doesn’t sound as good as newer models, it still sounds good for the price and offers plenty of Alexa functionality. You can also buy it with a 1,100-lumen Philips Hue smart bulb for $17.98 ($38 off). Read our review.
- Google’s lozenge-shaped Nest Mini is a pint-sized speaker that supports Google Assistant and is on sale for around $18 ($31 off) at Walmart and Target. It’s a good way to add smarts to any room despite its age, however, keep in mind that it sounds best when it’s mounted to your wall. Read our review.
- You can buy Ultimate Ears’ waterproof Boom 3 for $99.99 instead of $149.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The Boom 3 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, with good sound quality and terrific battery life that should provide up to 15 hours of playback.
- Walmart is selling JBL’s Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker for $59 instead of $99. The portable speaker is IPX7 waterproof so you can use it by the pool or beach.
The best early Black Friday deals on smart displays
Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)$70$13046% off
The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.
- Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8, our favorite smart display, is on sale for $69.99 ($60 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. Unlike the second-gen Echo Show 5, the Alexa-enabled smart display offers the ability to video call loved ones via Zoom. Read our review.
- The smaller, 5.5-inch Echo Show 5 from last year is also on sale for $34.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The tiny display makes for a great bedside companion, especially since you can snooze it with just a tap. Read our review.
- Amazon is discounting some of its more unique smart displays as well. That includes the wall-mounted Echo Show 15, which features a 15.6-inch touch display that can easily double as a shared bulletin board or even a kitchen TV. Right now, it’s on sale for $169.99 instead of $249.99. Read our review.
- You can also buy the Echo Show 10, which sits on a rotating base so it can, say, follow you around during video calls, for $169.99 ($80 off) with Best Buy and Target matching that price. Read our review.
The best early Black Friday deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm)$400$45011% off
Samsung’s top-of-the line flagship smartwatch has EKG readings, body composition analysis, turn-by-turn navigation, and a new body temperature sensor.
- Best Buy is selling the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in the 45mm, Bluetooth-enabled configuration for $399.99 ($50 off), as is Amazon. The Watch 5 Pro, like the Watch 5, is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy, with a large screen and good battery life. Read our review.
- If you prefer the physical bezel controls on Samsung smartwatches, you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just $149 ($200 off) at Walmart. This may not be as new as the Galaxy Watch 5, but it’s still current in the lineup and not all that different from its other Wear OS 3 counterparts — except for that awesome bezel, of course. Read our review.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth)$149$35057% off
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features a nice physical rotating bezel and more third-party support by way of Google’s Wear OS 3. But keep in mind that it’s paired best with a Samsung-made phone.
- You can buy the new Apple Watch Series 8 in the 41mm, GPS-enabled configuration for $349.99 ($50 off) at Target and Amazon. Apple’s newest wearable sports new features like a temperature sensor and crash detection, though, it’s not a huge step up from the like-minded Series 7. Read our review.
- The brand-new Fitbit Sense 2 is on sale for $199.95 instead of $299.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. While not as good as the Google Pixel Watch, the wearable is capable of tracking levels and also comes with built-in GPS. Read our review.
- If you don’t mind buying an older fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa 2 is on sale for $99.95 instead of $149.99 at Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. The wearable tracks all the metrics you’d expect, including your distance and sleeping habits, while offering support for Fitbit Pay and Amazon Alexa.
The best early Black Friday gaming deals
Xbox Wireless Controller$40$7043% off
The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.
- You can currently buy Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controller for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The controller comes with Bluetooth support so you can use it with PCs and mobile devices in addition to your Xbox console.
- Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller is on sale for $49 ($20.99 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The Dualsense offers support for haptic feedback and USB-C while boasting a maximum of 12 hours of battery life.
- You can buy Logitech’s G Pro Wireless gaming mouse for $87.99 instead of $129.99 at Amazon. The mouse comes with removable left and right-side buttons and a high 25K DPI sensor.
- If that’s out of your price range and you don't mind a wired mouse, Logitech’s G502 Hero is on sale for $34.99 at Amazon instead of $49.99. The G502 offers more buttons than Logitech’s G Pro Wireless gaming mouse, as well as 11 programmable inputs.
- You can buy a 27-inch HP Omen gaming monitor for $249.99 instead of $399.99 at Best Buy right now. The monitor boasts a 1440p IPS display with a speedy 165Hz refresh rate as well as support for both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technologies.
The best early Black Friday deals available on robot vacuums
iRobot Roomba j7 Plus$599$80025% off
The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Additionally, iRobot will replace the vacuum for free if it runs over pet waste within the first year of ownership.
- You can buy the iRobot Roomba j7 Plus alongside a docking bin that automatically empties itself for $599 ($200 off) at Amazon and Target. The robot vacuum is capable of learning the layout of your home and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Read our review.
Other great deals happening now
- Google’s new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are also available at record-low prices. You can buy the Pixel 7 Pro for $749 ($150 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy in the unlocked, 128GB configuration. We consider it to be one of the best phones on the market thanks to its triple-camera setup and Google’s speedy Tensor G2 chip, not to mention its 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display. Read our review.
- Alternatively, you can buy the 6.3-inch Pixel 7 for $499 ($100 off) at Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and Google. Although it does feature the same Google-designed Tensor G2 chip, it only offers a 90Hz refresh rate and two cameras as opposed to three. Read our review.
- A self-heating Ember Mug 2 smart coffee mug makes a great gift for any coffee or tea lover in your life. You can get the 10-ounce version for $99.95 ($30 off) at Best Buy, Target, or Amazon in black or white, or you can step up to the 14-ounce version for $119.95 (also $30 off) at Best Buy, Target, or Amazon in those same monochromatic colors. Though the best deal may be for those of you with Costco memberships, where you can get the 14-ounce Ember in gray for $99.99.
Ember Mug 2$100$13023% off
The Ember Mug 2 is a temperature-controlled smart mug that keeps beverages hot for up to 80 minutes while on battery or all day when sitting on its plug-in coaster. The accompanying iOS and Android apps allow you to dial in a specific temperature, from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
- You can buy four of Apple’s AirTags for $79.99 (regularly $99) from Amazon or alternatively pick up just one for $24.98 (regularly $29) from Amazon. The ultra wideband-capable Bluetooth trackers offer IP67 water and dust resistance as well as user-replaceable batteries. Read our review.
- Best Buy and Target are selling the GoPro Hero 8 for $229.99 ($70 off). While an older model and not as rugged as some, the 2019 action cam still offers some nice features, including good image stabilization, a number of handy time-lapse modes, and the ability to capture 4K content at up to 60 frames per second. Read our review.