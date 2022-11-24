Skip to main content
The best early Black Friday deals you can already get

Black Friday officially arrives tomorrow, but many retailers are already discounting Apple devices, 4K TVs, smart displays, smartwatches, and more.

By Sheena Vasani and Antonio G. Di Benedetto

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Noc Design / The Verge

Happy Thanksgiving, folks! Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping before the Black Friday madness officially begins tomorrow? Despite the fact the annual shopping holiday is another day away, many major retailers are already offering a number of early Black Friday sales. So if you need a distraction from the Thanksgiving dinner table, you have a smorgasbord of quality deals you can already binge before the more hectic rush tomorrow.

While it’s possible prices will dip even lower once the big day arrives, the discounts we’re currently seeing are nothing to scoff at. Target, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering some seriously steep discounts on a number of popular tech and gadgets, ranging from Apple devices to TVs, tablets, smart displays, and more.

To make your life a little easier, we’ve curated a list of some of the best deals available so far. These are the cream of the crop, but they’re far from being the only discounts available. For even more deals, be sure to also check out our retailer-specific Black Friday roundups for Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, as well as our budget-focused posts for the best deals under $50 and under $25. We’ll continue to update all of those, plus a whole lot more, through the weekend alongside this post and the rest of our Black Friday content.

The best early Black Friday deals

The best early Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds

A pair of AirPods in an open charging case

Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen)

$24920% off
$200

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.

$200 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy$200 at Walmart
  • You can buy Apple’s new second-gen AirPods Pro for $199.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart instead of $249, which is $2 shy of their all-time low. Apple’s newest premium earbuds boast better noise cancellation capabilities than their predecessor, as well as swipeable controls and four swappable earbuds. Read our review.
  • You can buy Sony’s WF-1000XM4, our favorite noise-canceling earbuds, for around $178 ($101.99 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The wireless earbuds sound fantastic and boast some of the best noise cancellation you can get in a pair of earbuds, not to mention more recent perks like multipoint functionality. Read our review.
  • Apple’s first-generation AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case are on sale for $159 ($90 off). Even though the second-gen offers better noise cancellation, these buds still tune out noise very well, offer customizable, swappable buds too (albeit only three) and sound terrific. Read our review.
  • Sony’s WH-1000XM5 are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for around $348 ($51.99 off). These comfortable headphones offer some of the best noise cancellation you can get in a pair of headphones, along with a sleeker build and improved sound over their predecessor.  Read our review.
  • Samsung’s latest premium noise-canceling earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, are on sale for $179.99 ($50 off) at Amazon in black or purple. If you use Samsung phones, these are one of your best options since they’re very lightweight and comfortable, with excellent sound quality that supports higher 24-bit audio (though only with Samsung phones). Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

$23022% off
$180

Samsung’s excellent-sounding Galaxy Buds 2 Pro introduce support for 24-bit audio and have a lighter, smaller, more comfortable in-ear fit than the first Buds Pros.

$180 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy$200 at Samsung
  • Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $149.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Google’s new wireless earbuds offer decent active noise cancellation capabilities, not to mention multipoint Bluetooth support. Read our review.
  • If you prefer a cheaper pair of earbuds, you can currently pick up the Beats Studio Buds at a fresh all-time low of $89.99 ($60 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. That’s an additional $10 off from deal prices we were already seeing. While they don’t offer particularly great noise cancellation, they still feature good sound quality and USB-C support. Read our review.

The best deals available on streaming devices

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

$5020% off
$40

The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.

$40 at Amazon$40 at Target

The best early Black Friday deals on 4K TVs

LG C2 (55-inch)

$180028% off
$1297

The LG C2 is both lighter and brighter than its last-gen predecessor, the C1. It also boasts a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain, as well as the ability to log into different user profiles.

$1297 at Amazon$1300 at Target$1300 at Best Buy
  • You can buy LG’s C2 OLED discounted in various configurations. The 55-inch configuration, for example, is available for around $1,297 (about $300 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The 4K TV boasts a 120Hz refresh rate like its predecessor but comes with a brighter “Evo” panel and the ability to log into different user profiles.
  • Samsung’s new Frame TV is on sale in the 55-inch configuration for around $998 ($500 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The 4K TV displays artwork when not in use and features a new anti-glare, low-reflection coating. When turned on, however, the excellent QLED offers a fast 120Hz refresh rate and support for a number of streaming apps.
  • Amazon’s new Fire TV Omni QLED Omni lineup is also on sale. You can buy, for instance, the 65-inch model for $549.99 instead of $799.99.  The new TV is capable of displaying similar artwork when not in use and supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Plus Adaptive alongside two-way video calling.
  • You can buy LG’s 48-inch A2 OLED TV for $569.99 ($730 off) at Best Buy. The 4K TV works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa; however, it only offers a 60Hz refresh rate, so it may not be the best choice for gamers.

The best early Black Friday deals available on tablets and e-readers

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader turned on resting on a bunch of analog books.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (ad-supported, 8GB)

$14032% off
$95

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch, E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.

$95 at Amazon$95 at Target$95 at Best Buy
Photo of the 2021 iPad mini with attached second-generation Apple Pencil on blue background

2021 iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$49920% off
$400

Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.

$400 at Amazon$400 at Target

The best early Black Friday deals on smart speakers and portable speakers

An Echo Dot with Clock on a counter

Echo Dot (fifth-gen, with clock)

$6033% off
$40

The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system.

$40 at Amazon$40 at Target$40 at Best Buy

Google Nest Mini (second-gen)

$4963% off
$18

The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware.

$18 at Walmart$20 at Target

The best early Black Friday deals on smart displays

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)

$13046% off
$70

The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.

$70 at Amazon$70 at Target$70 at Best Buy

The best early Black Friday deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm)

$45011% off
$400

Samsung’s top-of-the line flagship smartwatch has EKG readings, body composition analysis, turn-by-turn navigation, and a new body temperature sensor.

$400 at Amazon$400 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth)

$35057% off
$149

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features a nice physical rotating bezel and more third-party support by way of Google’s Wear OS 3. But keep in mind that it’s paired best with a Samsung-made phone.

$149 at Walmart

The best early Black Friday gaming deals

Xbox Wireless Controller

$7043% off
$40

The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.

$45 at Walmart$40 at Best Buy$40 at Target
  • You can currently buy Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controller for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The controller comes with Bluetooth support so you can use it with PCs and mobile devices in addition to your Xbox console.
  • Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller is on sale for $49 ($20.99 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The Dualsense offers support for haptic feedback and USB-C while boasting a maximum of 12 hours of battery life.
  • You can buy Logitech’s G Pro Wireless gaming mouse for $87.99 instead of $129.99 at Amazon. The mouse comes with removable left and right-side buttons and a high 25K DPI sensor.
  • If that’s out of your price range and you don't mind a wired mouse, Logitech’s G502 Hero is on sale for $34.99 at Amazon instead of $49.99. The G502 offers more buttons than Logitech’s G Pro Wireless gaming mouse, as well as 11 programmable inputs.
  • You can buy a 27-inch HP Omen gaming monitor for $249.99 instead of $399.99 at Best Buy right now. The monitor boasts a 1440p IPS display with a speedy 165Hz refresh rate as well as support for both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technologies.

The best early Black Friday deals available on robot vacuums

iRobot Roomba j7 Plus

$80025% off
$599

The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Additionally, iRobot will replace the vacuum for free if it runs over pet waste within the first year of ownership.

$599 at Amazon$599 at Target$599 at Best Buy
  • You can buy the iRobot Roomba j7 Plus alongside a docking bin that automatically empties itself for $599 ($200 off) at Amazon and Target. The robot vacuum is capable of learning the layout of your home and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Read our review.

Other great deals happening now

  • Google’s new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are also available at record-low prices. You can buy the Pixel 7 Pro for $749 ($150 off) at AmazonTarget, and Best Buy in the unlocked, 128GB configuration. We consider it to be one of the best phones on the market thanks to its triple-camera setup and Google’s speedy Tensor G2 chip, not to mention its 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display. Read our review.
  • Alternatively, you can buy the 6.3-inch Pixel 7 for $499 ($100 off) at Best BuyTargetAmazon, and Google. Although it does feature the same Google-designed Tensor G2 chip, it only offers a 90Hz refresh rate and two cameras as opposed to three. Read our review.
  • A self-heating Ember Mug 2 smart coffee mug makes a great gift for any coffee or tea lover in your life. You can get the 10-ounce version for $99.95 ($30 off) at Best Buy, Target, or Amazon in black or white, or you can step up to the 14-ounce version for $119.95 (also $30 off) at Best Buy, Target, or Amazon in those same monochromatic colors. Though the best deal may be for those of you with Costco memberships, where you can get the 14-ounce Ember in gray for $99.99.

Ember Mug 2

$13023% off
$100

The Ember Mug 2 is a temperature-controlled smart mug that keeps beverages hot for up to 80 minutes while on battery or all day when sitting on its plug-in coaster. The accompanying iOS and Android apps allow you to dial in a specific temperature, from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

$100 at Best Buy (10-ounce)$120 at Best Buy (14-ounce)$120 at Target (14-ounce)
  • You can buy four of Apple’s AirTags for $79.99 (regularly $99) from Amazon or alternatively pick up just one for $24.98 (regularly $29) from Amazon. The ultra wideband-capable Bluetooth trackers offer IP67 water and dust resistance as well as user-replaceable batteries. Read our review.
  • Best Buy and Target are selling the GoPro Hero 8 for $229.99 ($70 off). While an older model and not as rugged as some, the 2019 action cam still offers some nice features, including good image stabilization, a number of handy time-lapse modes, and the ability to capture 4K content at up to 60 frames per second. Read our review.

