Elon Musk says that Twitter’s check mark program could return on Friday, December 2nd, with a new procedure to verify individual identities in order to resolve impersonation issues. Musk described the new manual authentication process as “ painful, but necessary. ” Verified check marks will also be expanded with additional colors — gold for companies, grey for the government, and the original blue for individual accounts.

Musk had previously said that Twitter “will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals,” though this is the first time he’s offered details. “All verified individual humans will have [the] same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes ‘notable’ is otherwise too subjective,” Musk said in a tweet. “Individuals can have [a] secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org.”