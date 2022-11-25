The best Black Friday deals at Amazon

Black Friday is here and Amazon is has some excellent deals on a variety of tech devices. We’ve rounded up a collection of all the best discounts you can currently get on wireless headphones, 4K TVs, tablets, and more.

If you’re looking for discounts at other retailers, we’ve also put together roundups of the best deals you can find ahead of Black Friday at Target, Best Buy, and Walmart. To stay up to speed with everything happening over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, make sure to bookmark our Black Friday hub and check back for regular updates.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on Echo devices

Amazon’s fifth-gen Echo Dot with a built-in clock is on sale for $39.99 at Amazon, knocking $20 off the regular price of the clock model. Plus you can get two free Philips Hue smart bulbs with it, just make sure to select that option before adding to cart. You can also pick up the clock-free Echo Dot for just $24.99 (down from $49.99). The latest Echo Dot doesn’t look too different from older models, but under the hood, it features a new temperature sensor, better speakers, and an improved accelerometer that makes it more responsive to tap gestures. Read our review.

The second-gen Echo Show 5 is normally $84.99 but is on sale for $34.99 right now at Amazon. The screen on the Show 5 is a bit small for streaming media, but it’s great for viewing your schedule, checking the weather forecast, or keeping you looped in on current events. These features, combined with the existing library of Alexa skills, make the Echo Show 5 a great addition to your nightstand. Read our review.

If you’re searching for an Echo Show that’s better suited for streaming and video calls, the second-gen Echo Show 8 is currently available at Amazon for $69.99 instead of its usual $129.99. The Show 8 has a larger screen, a better camera, and better speakers than the aforementioned Echo Show 5, making it a better choice for the more open areas of your home. Read our review.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $ 70 $ 130 46 % off $ 70 The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $70 at Amazon$70 at Target$70 at Best Buy

The third-gen Echo Show 10 is the best Echo Show for video calls thanks to its rotating screen, which ominously follows you as you speak. Normally $249.99, Amazon has discounted the Echo Show 10 to $169.99. The smart display features a large, 10.1-inch display and tracking features; it’s also the best-sounding Echo device we’ve used. Read our review.

Amazon Echo Show 15, the biggest Echo Show currently available, is normally $249.99 but is discounted to just $169.99 at Amazon. The smart display’s 15-inch screen is meant to be mounted on your wall and is big enough to display your calendar, the weather forecast, and other reminders all at once. While it provides a truly large screen, the Echo Show 15 also provides access to all the same Alexa functionality as Amazon’s smaller Echo devices.

Amazon Echo Show 15 $ 170 $ 250 32 % off $ 170 The Echo Show 15 is a large wall-mounted device that acts as a shared hub for families to view upcoming calendar appointments, virtual notes, and more. The 15.6-inch device also features the same Alexa functionality as other Echo displays and smart speakers.

$170 at Amazon$170 at Best Buy

No screen, no camera, no fuss. The third-gen Echo Dot offers the essential Alexa experience and is on sale at Amazon for just $14.99 (normally $39.99). It may not be as versatile as its screen-based siblings or newer Echo Dot models, but the 2018 smart speaker is still compatible with newer Alexa skills, despite being five years old. Read our review.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 and 8 Plus tablets are currently discounted in both their ad-free and ad-supported formats. The ad-supported model of the HD 8 is on sale for $44.99 (normally $89.99), while the ad-free model is down to $59.99 (normally $104.99). The standard version of the Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch display with 1280 x 800 resolution, but its low-end processor and 2GB of RAM make it difficult to recommend for anything work-related.

If you’re shopping for a Fire tablet with a little more screen space, Amazon is also discounting the Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus. The standard HD 10 is usually available for $149.99 in its ad-supported configuration but is on sale for $74.99 right now. The ad-free model, meanwhile, is also on sale for $89.99 (normally $164.99). The Fire HD 10 has a 10-inch 1920 x 1080 display and 3GB of RAM, which is sufficient for streaming content or web browsing.

The HD 10 Plus includes these improvements as well but also features support for wireless charging, a soft-touch finish, and an additional gigabyte of RAM that allows for slightly better performance. Read our review.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on tablets

Apple iPad (ninth-gen, Wi-Fi, 64GB) $ 270 $ 329 18 % off $ 270 Apple’s entry-level iPad has an A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It also is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard, and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack. $270 at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (sixth-gen, Wi-Fi, 64GB) $ 400 $ 499 20 % off $ 400 Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor. $400 at Amazon$400 at Target

Amazon has discounted the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus. The 256GB configuration of both tablets is currently on sale, lowering the price of the standard S8 to $579.99 (normally $699.99) and the S8 Plus to $749.99 (normally $979.99). The latest iteration of the Samsung Galaxy tablets are slim and lightweight and offer excellent performance paired with an excellent 120Hz display. While the lack of a charger in the box is disappointing, both models come packaged with Samsung’s excellent S Pen stylus. Read our review.

If you’re searching for a budget-friendly Android tablet that exists outside of the Amazon ecosystem, you can currently pick up the 32GB configuration of Samsung’s Wi-Fi-equipped Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $99.99 at Amazon, which is $60 off the tablet’s usual price. The A7 Lite lacks the necessary hardware for more intensive applications but is perfectly suited for light gaming and media streaming. Read our review.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on Google devices

Although Google’s Pixel 7 lineup launched just over a month ago, you can currently get the 128GB configuration of the standard Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro for less than its typical retail price at Amazon. The vanilla Pixel 7 was initially available for $599 but is on sale in an unlocked configuration for $499, while the unlocked Pixel 7 Pro has dropped to around $734 (normally $899).

The standard Pixel 7 features an excellent camera array and vibrant display powered by Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU, making it an excellent value for Android users, even if the display is limited to a 90Hz refresh rate. The 7 Pro, on the other hand, uses the same chip as the standard model but includes a larger screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a more impressive camera array, and better battery life. Read our Pixel 7 review.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro offer an extensive list of features at an accessible price point. For a limited time, Amazon has discounted the noise-canceling earbuds to just $149.99, knocking $50 off their regular retail price. The Buds Pro feature solid noise cancellation, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and impressive battery life. While the audio fidelity isn’t quite in line with other top-tier earbuds, they still offer a good sound profile for the price. Read our review.

Google Pixel Buds Pro $ 150 $ 200 25 % off $ 150 Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. $150 at Amazon$150 at Target$150 at Walmart

The best Amazon Black Friday smart home deals

Eero 6 Plus dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router (three-pack) $ 194 $ 299 35 % off $ 194 The Eero 6 Plus is a dual-band, gigabit system that supports over 75 simultaneously connected devices. It starts at $139 for one router covering up to 1,500 square feet, $239 for two to manage 3,000 square feet, and $299 for three for 4,500 square feet. $194 at Amazon

If you’re tired of getting up to see who your dog is barking at, you might want to check out Amazon’s discounts on Blink Video Doorbell systems. Right now, you can buy the battery-powered Blink Video Doorbell for just $34.99 instead of its usual $49.99. The standalone unit can be powered by a pair of AA batteries and provides you with alerts to your phone or Echo devices. However, if you want to record footage to store locally, you’ll want to invest in the full system, which bundles the Sync Module 2 with a single doorbell for $54.98 (normally $84.98).

Related The best video doorbell camera to buy right now

If you’re in the market for an inexpensive robovac, the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO is currently available on Amazon for $229.99, down from its usual price of $349.99. You can set the budget-friendly robot vacuum to clean specific rooms at set times or activate it using either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It can also clean for up to 75 minutes at a time and automatically returns to its docking station when it needs to top up.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO $ 230 $ 350 34 % off $ 230 Like its pricier j7 counterpart, the more spartan iRobot Roomba i3 EVO uses two rubber brushes and a side brush to clean. It makes up for its leaner features with a lower price and excellent software updates that have added functionality. $230 at Amazon

On the other end of the robot vacuum spectrum, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is $1,059.99, a 24 percent discount from its usual $1,399.99 price. The S7 MaxV Ultra has all the bells and whistles — it’s got intelligent mapping, is both a vacuum and a mop, and can empty both its dust bin and dirty water automatically. Read our review.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra $ 1060 $ 1400 24 % off $ 1060 The all-singing, all-dancing Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is seeing one of its first significant price drops. This is the S7 MaxV vacuum with a giant docking station that washes and dries its mop, refills the mopping reservoir, and empties its bin for a completely hands-free robot vacuuming experience. Read our review.

$1060 at Amazon

The best Amazon Black Friday streaming device deals

Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale for $24.99 at Amazon, cutting its typical retail price of in half. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus playback and even has Alexa voice controls baked into the remote, allowing you to quickly search for content and control devices around your home without having to yell at the Echo Show in the kitchen. Read our review.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is similar to the Fire Stick TV Stick 4K — with support for 4K HDR playback in addition to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos — but includes Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and more processing power. This not only provides fewer playback interruptions but also allows the Max to display Ring video doorbell notifications on your display. Right now, it’s on sale for $34.99 instead of $54.99. Read our review.

Last year’s Roku Streaming Stick 4K is down to $24.99 at Amazon (normally $49.99). The standard Streaming Stick 4K shares many of the features that come with the 4K Plus, including access to most major streaming services, but only offers private listening through the Roku app, not the remote itself.

The Roku Streambar integrates all the functionality of a Roku streaming device and consolidates it within a 14-inch soundbar. It supports 4K HDR playback and can be easily paired with other wireless Roku speakers for surround sound (sold separately). Normally $129.99, Amazon and other retailers have discounted the Streambar to just $79.99.

Roku Streambar $ 80 $ 130 38 % off $ 80 Roku’s Streambar is an inexpensive soundbar that will improve upon your TV’s built-in speakers with better voice clarity and overall sound. It doubles as a Roku streaming device as well, meaning it can run the company’s popular software and supports 4K HDR playback. $80 at Target$80 at Amazon

Verge Deals on Twitter / Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!

The best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Samsung’s 2022 model of The Frame TV is all about aesthetics and turning a large and otherwise unsightly appliance in your home into a tasteful piece of decor. Usually $1,497.99, Amazon has discounted The Frame TV to just $998. The 2022 model of The Frame is just an inch thick, and its matte display helps to combat glare and provides a picture that rembles a framed canvas.

2022 Samsung The Frame TV (55-inch) $ 998 $ 1498 33 % off $ 998 The newest model of Samsung’s aesthetically pleasing TV retains the same vivid QLED display as its predecessor but uses a new anti-glare, low-reflection coating dubbed “Matte Display,” which provides images with qualities that resemble actual canvas. $998 at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals

The JBL Go 3 is small enough to fit in your back pocket and even comes with a handy loop to attach it to the outside of a bag if you run out of space. The Go 3 can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge and gets topped off via USB-C.

If you need a Bluetooth speaker with a more robust sound, the JBL Charge 5 is an excellent option with great battery life to boot. The Charge 5 can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge and can even top off other devices using its integrated USB-A port. Also, just like several other JBL Bluetooth speakers, the Charge 5 has IP67 waterproofing.

JBL Go 3 $ 25 $ 50 50 % off $ 25 Perfect for the pool or beach, the JBL Go 3 may not be quite as powerful as larger models in the JBL lineup but remains an excellent choice for a Bluetooth speaker that can fit in your pocket. $25 at Amazon$25 at Best Buy

JBL Charge 5 $ 120 $ 180 33 % off $ 120 JBL’s Charge 5 is a powerful Bluetooth speaker with a marathon battery life of up to 20 hours. It also lets you charge your phone through the built-in USB-A port. $120 at Amazon$120 at Target

Related The best Bluetooth speakers to buy right now

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds

Our favorite pair of noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5, are currently on sale for $348 at Amazon instead of their usual $398. The XM5s aren’t a drastic departure from Sony’s older noise-canceling headphones but offer a slimmer design, better sound quality, and improved voice call quality. Read our review.

Sony WF-1000XM4 $ 178 $ 278 36 % off $ 178 Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have some of the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4. $178 at Amazon$178 at Best Buy$180 at Target

Normally $199.99, the Beats Fit Pro are currently discounted to $179.99 at Amazon. The comfortable noise-canceling earbuds offer excellent battery life, and while their lack of wireless charging is a bummer, they remain a great choice for Apple users thanks to features like dynamic head tracking for spatial audio and their ability to automatically switch between Apple devices. Read our review.

Beats Fit Pro $ 180 $ 120 -50 % off $ 180 The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. $180 at Amazon$180 at Best Buy$180 at Walmart

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also find the Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.99 at Amazon (normally $149.99). They don’t support wireless charging or have the same Apple-centric features included with other Beats models, but they’re a comfy pair of earbuds that offer a surprisingly good audio profile at a more accessible price point. Read our review.

Beats Studio Buds $ 100 $ 150 33 % off $ 100 The Studio Buds feature support for iOS and Android, as well as noise cancellation, a cozy fit, and good sound quality for the price. They don’t offer the same features as Apple’s iconic AirPods, but their broader compatibility may make them the better choice for you. $100 at Target$100 at Best Buy$100 at Walmart

Jabra Elite 7 Pro $ 120 $ 200 40 % off $ 120 The highest-end version of Jabra’s new Elite series of earbuds, the Elite 7 Pro, build upon the 85t with a more compact fit while keeping many of the features that made their predecessor so good. $120 at Best Buy$120 at Amazon

Jabra Elite 7 Active $ 100 $ 180 44 % off $ 100 Jabra’s Elite 7 Active earbuds have a special outer coating that helps them remain in your ears even during vigorous exercise — without the help of wing tips or fins that some people find uncomfortable. They also support multipoint connectivity, so you can connect them to two devices at the same time. $100 at Amazon$100 at Best Buy

The best Amazon Black Friday gaming deals

The white and blue colorways of the Logitech G435 Lightspeed are available at Amazon for $29.99, the lowest price yet for what is normally a $79.99 gaming headset. The G435 Lightspeed is compatible with PCs, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch, thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, and can still be used with Xbox by using its 3.5mm audio jack.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed $ 30 $ 80 63 % off $ 30 Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game. $30 at Amazon$30 at Walmart$50 at Best Buy

Sony’s Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is discounted to around $69 in the black and white colorways at Amazon or roughly $30 off its typical retail price. The terrific gaming headset is only compatible with Sony consoles, however, and is meant to highlight the 3D audio provided by the PlayStation 5 Tempest sound engine.

Sony Pulse 3D headset (black) $ 70 $ 100 30 % off $ 70 Sony’s own wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the PS5’s 3D audio effect and also work on the PS4. This version matches the midnight black DualSense controller and PS5 console covers. $70 at Amazon$70 at Best Buy

Related The best wired or wireless gaming headsets to buy

Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller is discounted to $49 at Amazon (normally $69). The DualSense can last for up to 12 hours on a single charge and can be topped off using USB-C. Unfortunately, the DualSense controller is only compatible with the Playstation 5.

Sony DualSense Controller (black) $ 49 $ 69 29 % off $ 49 The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles. $49 at Walmart$49 at Amazon

Various colorways of the Xbox Wireless Controller are currently on sale at Amazon. The price varies depending on which color you get, with the black or red colorways going for $39.99 (normally $59.99) and the blue camo colorway going for $44.99 (normally $64.99). The Xbox Wireless Controller runs on a pair of AA batteries and can last for up to 40 hours but can also be used with a wired USB-C connection. As you might expect, Xbox Wireless Controllers are compatible with Xbox consoles but can also be used with PCs and mobile devices thanks to their Bluetooth connectivity.