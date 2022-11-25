Skip to main content
The best Black Friday deals at Amazon

The best Black Friday deals at Amazon

Amazon has a lot of deals this year, ranging from Echo devices to iPads to big-screen TVs. Here’s all the stuff that’s worth your time and money.

By Dan Seifert / @dcseifert

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An Echo Dot with Clock on a counter
The latest Echo Dot with clock is available with a big discount and two free Philips Hue smart bulbs.
Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

Black Friday is here and Amazon is has some excellent deals on a variety of tech devices. We’ve rounded up a collection of all the best discounts you can currently get on wireless headphones, 4K TVs, tablets, and more.

If you’re looking for discounts at other retailers, we’ve also put together roundups of the best deals you can find ahead of Black Friday at Target, Best Buy, and Walmart. To stay up to speed with everything happening over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, make sure to bookmark our Black Friday hub and check back for regular updates.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on Echo devices

  • Amazon’s fifth-gen Echo Dot with a built-in clock is on sale for $39.99 at Amazon, knocking $20 off the regular price of the clock model. Plus you can get two free Philips Hue smart bulbs with it, just make sure to select that option before adding to cart. You can also pick up the clock-free Echo Dot for just $24.99 (down from $49.99). The latest Echo Dot doesn’t look too different from older models, but under the hood, it features a new temperature sensor, better speakers, and an improved accelerometer that makes it more responsive to tap gestures. Read our review.
An Echo Dot with Clock on a counter

Echo Dot (fifth-gen, with clock)

$6033% off
$40

The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system.

$40 at Amazon$40 at Target$40 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Show 5 (second-gen)

$8559% off
$35

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is an ideal smart display for a nightstand. You can set alarms with Alexa using your voice, play music, control smart displays, get a weather report, and more. When the alarm goes off, you merely need to tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it.

$35 at Amazon$35 at Target$35 at Best Buy

If you’re searching for an Echo Show that’s better suited for streaming and video calls, the second-gen Echo Show 8 is currently available at Amazon for $69.99 instead of its usual $129.99. The Show 8 has a larger screen, a better camera, and better speakers than the aforementioned Echo Show 5, making it a better choice for the more open areas of your home. Read our review.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)

$13046% off
$70

The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.

$70 at Amazon$70 at Target$70 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Show 10 (third-gen)

$25032% off
$170

Amazon’s rotating Echo Show 10 has a motor within its cylindrical base that lets its 10.1-inch display spin around to find you, so you’ll always have the screen within view. It’s the best smart display for making video calls.

$170 at Amazon$170 at Target$170 at Best Buy
  • Amazon Echo Show 15, the biggest Echo Show currently available, is normally $249.99 but is discounted to just $169.99 at Amazon. The smart display’s 15-inch screen is meant to be mounted on your wall and is big enough to display your calendar, the weather forecast, and other reminders all at once. While it provides a truly large screen, the Echo Show 15 also provides access to all the same Alexa functionality as Amazon’s smaller Echo devices.

Amazon Echo Show 15

$25032% off
$170

The Echo Show 15 is a large wall-mounted device that acts as a shared hub for families to view upcoming calendar appointments, virtual notes, and more. The 15.6-inch device also features the same Alexa functionality as other Echo displays and smart speakers.

$170 at Amazon$170 at Best Buy

Echo Dot (third-gen)

$4063% off
$15

This puck-like Echo Dot is the third generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. It offers better sound than its predecessor, a compact design, and all the smarts that come with owning an Alexa device.

$15 at Amazon$15 at Best Buy$15 at Target

The HD 8 Plus is largely identical to the standard HD 8 but has 3GB of RAM and also supports wireless charging. You can currently pick up the ad-supported model for $54.99 (normally $109.99) or the ad-free model for $69.99 (normally $124.99). Both models of the HD 8 are equipped with 32GB of storage, but the larger configurations are also discounted if you need more space. Read our review of the Fire HD 8 Plus.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB)

$9050% off
$45

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon’s eight-inch Fire HD tablet. It offers 32GB or 64GB of storage, as well as access to apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more.

$45 at Amazon (ad-supported)$60 at Amazon (ad-free)$45 at Target (ad-supported)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (32GB)

$11050% off
$55

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus packs a lot of value for the money. It’s a suitable vessel for consuming any and all Prime content, and this model, in particular, supports wireless charging.

$55 at Amazon (ad-supported)$70 at Amazon (ad-free)

The HD 10 Plus includes these improvements as well but also features support for wireless charging, a soft-touch finish, and an additional gigabyte of RAM that allows for slightly better performance. Read our review.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB)

$15050% off
$75

The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content.

$75 at Amazon (ad-supported)$90 at Amazon (ad-free)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (32GB)

$18042% off
$105

The Plus model of the 10-inch Kindle Fire tablet offers many of the same features as the standard model but is equipped with 4GB of RAM, making it slightly more capable than its less expensive counterpart.

$105 at Amazon (ad-supported)$120 at Amazon (ad-free)

If you prefer the Kindle Oasis and its physical page-turning buttons, you can currently find the 8GB, ad-supported model discounted to $164.99 at Amazon (normally $249.99). The ad-free model is also available for $184.99 (normally $269.99). The Oasis offers all the same features as the 2021 Paperwhite, including IPX8 waterproofing and Bluetooth connectivity, but lacks charging over USB-C. Read our review.

Kindle Paperwhite (2021)

$14032% off
$95

Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.

$95 at Amazon (with ads)$115 at Amazon (without ads)

Kindle Oasis (8GB)

$25034% off
$165

Amazon’s premium e-reader includes a warmer display, making it easier to read at night or in various lighting conditions. It’s also IPX8 waterproof, like the Kindle Paperwhite.

$165 at Amazon (with ads)$185 at Amazon (without ads)

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on tablets

Apple iPad (ninth-gen, Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$32918% off
$270

Apple’s entry-level iPad has an A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It also is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard, and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

$270 at Amazon
Photo of the 2021 iPad mini with attached second-generation Apple Pencil on blue background

Apple iPad Mini (sixth-gen, Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$49920% off
$400

Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.

$400 at Amazon$400 at Target

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi)

$70021% off
$550

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 features a revised unibody design with an 11-inch LED screen, an eight-core processor, four speakers, and fast-charging via USB-C.

$580 at Amazon (256GB)$550 at Best Buy (128GB)
Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

$90022% off
$700

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the new middle-size option in Samsung’s top tier of tablets. It has a 12.4-inch OLED screen and the option for 5G cellular connectivity.

$750 at Amazon (256GB)$700 at Best Buy (128GB)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi, 32GB)

$16038% off
$100

The standard model of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a smaller, more affordable version of the Tab A7 that features an 8.7-inch display and 1340 x 800 resolution.

$100 at Amazon$109 at Walmart

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on Google devices

The standard Pixel 7 features an excellent camera array and vibrant display powered by Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU, making it an excellent value for Android users, even if the display is limited to a 90Hz refresh rate. The 7 Pro, on the other hand, uses the same chip as the standard model but includes a larger screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a more impressive camera array, and better battery life. Read our Pixel 7 review.

Google Pixel 7 (128GB, unlocked)

$59917% off
$499

The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.

$499 at Amazon$499 at Best Buy$499 at Target

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, unlocked)

$89917% off
$749

The Pixel 7 Pro includes a reliably good camera system, great daily performance, and a few clever extras thanks to Google’s custom chipset. Best of all, it costs a little less than the average top-tier flagship.

$749 at Best Buy$749 at Amazon$749 at Target

Google Pixel Buds Pro

$20025% off
$150

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.

$150 at Amazon$150 at Target$150 at Walmart

The best Amazon Black Friday smart home deals

Eero 6 Plus dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router (three-pack)

$29935% off
$194

The Eero 6 Plus is a dual-band, gigabit system that supports over 75 simultaneously connected devices. It starts at $139 for one router covering up to 1,500 square feet, $239 for two to manage 3,000 square feet, and $299 for three for 4,500 square feet.

$194 at Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell

$5030% off
$35

Blink’s Video Doorbell is among our favorites if you’re looking for one that’s budget-friendly and offers motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, two-way audio, and up to two years of battery life.

$35 at Amazon (standalone)$55 at Amazon (full system)

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

$35034% off
$230

Like its pricier j7 counterpart, the more spartan iRobot Roomba i3 EVO uses two rubber brushes and a side brush to clean. It makes up for its leaner features with a lower price and excellent software updates that have added functionality.

$230 at Amazon
  • On the other end of the robot vacuum spectrum, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is $1,059.99, a 24 percent discount from its usual $1,399.99 price. The S7 MaxV Ultra has all the bells and whistles — it’s got intelligent mapping, is both a vacuum and a mop, and can empty both its dust bin and dirty water automatically. Read our review.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

$140024% off
$1060

The all-singing, all-dancing Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is seeing one of its first significant price drops. This is the S7 MaxV vacuum with a giant docking station that washes and dries its mop, refills the mopping reservoir, and empties its bin for a completely hands-free robot vacuuming experience. Read our review.

$1060 at Amazon

The best Amazon Black Friday streaming device deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (second-gen)

$5050% off
$25

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K packs support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus, along with an Alexa-enabled voice remote that controls most TV sets. Its audio output is capable of Dolby Atmos, too, and the compact device supports Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, and all the major services.

$25 at Amazon$25 at Best Buy$25 at Target
  • The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is similar to the Fire Stick TV Stick 4K — with support for 4K HDR playback in addition to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos — but includes Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and more processing power. This not only provides fewer playback interruptions but also allows the Max to display Ring video doorbell notifications on your display. Right now, it’s on sale for $34.99 instead of $54.99. Read our review.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021)

$5536% off
$35

Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers improved performance and support for Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands.

$35 at Amazon$35 at Target$35 at Best Buy

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021)

$5050% off
$25

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services, as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

$25 at Amazon$25 at Target$25 at Best Buy

Roku Streambar

$13038% off
$80

Roku’s Streambar is an inexpensive soundbar that will improve upon your TV’s built-in speakers with better voice clarity and overall sound. It doubles as a Roku streaming device as well, meaning it can run the company’s popular software and supports 4K HDR playback.

$80 at Target$80 at Amazon

The best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

LG C2 (55-inch)

$180028% off
$1297

The LG C2 is both lighter and brighter than its last-gen predecessor, the C1. It also boasts a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain, as well as the ability to log into different user profiles.

$1297 at Amazon$1300 at Target$1300 at Best Buy
  • Samsung’s 2022 model of The Frame TV is all about aesthetics and turning a large and otherwise unsightly appliance in your home into a tasteful piece of decor. Usually $1,497.99, Amazon has discounted The Frame TV to just $998. The 2022 model of The Frame is just an inch thick, and its matte display helps to combat glare and provides a picture that rembles a framed canvas.

2022 Samsung The Frame TV (55-inch)

$149833% off
$998

The newest model of Samsung’s aesthetically pleasing TV retains the same vivid QLED display as its predecessor but uses a new anti-glare, low-reflection coating dubbed “Matte Display,” which provides images with qualities that resemble actual canvas.

$998 at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals

The JBL Go 3 is small enough to fit in your back pocket and even comes with a handy loop to attach it to the outside of a bag if you run out of space. The Go 3 can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge and gets topped off via USB-C.

If you need a Bluetooth speaker with a more robust sound, the JBL Charge 5 is an excellent option with great battery life to boot. The Charge 5 can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge and can even top off other devices using its integrated USB-A port. Also, just like several other JBL Bluetooth speakers, the Charge 5 has IP67 waterproofing.

JBL Go 3

$5050% off
$25

Perfect for the pool or beach, the JBL Go 3 may not be quite as powerful as larger models in the JBL lineup but remains an excellent choice for a Bluetooth speaker that can fit in your pocket.

$25 at Amazon$25 at Best Buy

JBL Charge 5

$18033% off
$120

JBL’s Charge 5 is a powerful Bluetooth speaker with a marathon battery life of up to 20 hours. It also lets you charge your phone through the built-in USB-A port.

$120 at Amazon$120 at Target

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds

Sony WH-1000XM5

$40014% off
$346

With a fresh design, improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a compelling mix of features for their premium price.

$348 at Amazon$348 at Best Buy$346 at Walmart

Sony WF-1000XM4

$27836% off
$178

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have some of the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4.

$178 at Amazon$178 at Best Buy$180 at Target

Beats Fit Pro

$120-50% off
$180

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated.

$180 at Amazon$180 at Best Buy$180 at Walmart

Beats Studio Buds

$15033% off
$100

The Studio Buds feature support for iOS and Android, as well as noise cancellation, a cozy fit, and good sound quality for the price. They don’t offer the same features as Apple’s iconic AirPods, but their broader compatibility may make them the better choice for you.

$100 at Target$100 at Best Buy$100 at Walmart

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

$20040% off
$120

The highest-end version of Jabra’s new Elite series of earbuds, the Elite 7 Pro, build upon the 85t with a more compact fit while keeping many of the features that made their predecessor so good.

$120 at Best Buy$120 at Amazon

Jabra Elite 7 Active

$18044% off
$100

Jabra’s Elite 7 Active earbuds have a special outer coating that helps them remain in your ears even during vigorous exercise — without the help of wing tips or fins that some people find uncomfortable. They also support multipoint connectivity, so you can connect them to two devices at the same time.

$100 at Amazon$100 at Best Buy

The best Amazon Black Friday gaming deals

Logitech G435 Lightspeed

$8063% off
$30

Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game.

$30 at Amazon$30 at Walmart$50 at Best Buy

Sony Pulse 3D headset (black)

$10030% off
$70

Sony’s own wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the PS5’s 3D audio effect and also work on the PS4. This version matches the midnight black DualSense controller and PS5 console covers.

$70 at Amazon$70 at Best Buy

Sony DualSense Controller (black)

$6929% off
$49

The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.

$49 at Walmart$49 at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller

$7043% off
$40

The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.

$45 at Walmart$40 at Best Buy$40 at Target

