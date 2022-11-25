Skip to main content
Get a year of Hulu’s ad-supported streaming for just $2 per month

This limited time offer is a Black Friday standout. It’s available for new and returning Hulu subscribers through Cyber Monday, November 28th.

By Cameron Faulkner

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Illustration by Grayson Blackmon / The Verge

Black Friday discounts on streaming services may not seem impressive next to huge deals fancy gadgets, but it’s a clever way to put dozens of dollars you would have spent back in your pocket. We’ve highlighted several such deals in our roundup, which contains attractive subscription discounts for HBO Max, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, and more. One particularly good deal is on Hulu’s ad-supported plan.

The service normally costs $7.99 per month, which per year amounts to $95.88. But through November 28th (Cyber Monday) at 11:59PM PT you can get the entire year for just $24. This deal is available to new and previous Hulu subscribers, with the only caveat for previous members being that you canceled at least one month ago.

$9675% off
$24

New and returning subscribers can sign up for the ad-supported version of Hulu for $1.99 a month for 12 months until November 28th at 11:59PM PT (or November 29th at 2:59AM ET). A month of Hulu with ads costs $7.99 every month, so this equates to a $72 discount over the course of a year.

$24 at Hulu

Hulu is a great streaming service for both movies and TV shows. It’s where you can watch original programming like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Dropout, Ramy, and Only Murders in the Building. Personally, Hulu has been a service that I have switched on and off throughout the years, but I’ve recently been finding more reasons to leave it on. It’s where I can watch the latest episodes of Abbott Elementary, and Atlanta, and catch movies like Prey.

