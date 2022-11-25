Get a year of Hulu’s ad-supported streaming for just $2 per month

Black Friday discounts on streaming services may not seem impressive next to huge deals fancy gadgets, but it’s a clever way to put dozens of dollars you would have spent back in your pocket. We’ve highlighted several such deals in our roundup, which contains attractive subscription discounts for HBO Max, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, and more. One particularly good deal is on Hulu’s ad-supported plan.

The service normally costs $7.99 per month, which per year amounts to $95.88. But through November 28th (Cyber Monday) at 11:59PM PT you can get the entire year for just $24. This deal is available to new and previous Hulu subscribers, with the only caveat for previous members being that you canceled at least one month ago.

