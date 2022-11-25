Skip to main content
iRobot’s terrific Roomba i3 Plus EVO is on sale for $200 off for Black Friday

There are a lot of great robot vacuum discounts available right now, but the self-emptying i3 Plus EVO represents one of our more budget-friendly picks.

By Sheena Vasani / @SheenaV123

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO robot vacuum lying on a wooden floor.
The iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO is on sale for just $349 right now.
Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

Cleaning is probably one of the most tedious tasks for many people, which is why the right robot vacuum can make for a fantastic gift (and cat Uber, of course). And while there are plenty of heavily-discounted robovacs available right now for Black Friday — including the top-of-the-line Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra and Roomba j7 Plus — the iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO offers great bang for your buck, especially since it’s currently available at AmazonBest Buy, and Target promotion for around $350 ($201 off), matching its best price to date.

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO (with auto-empty base)

$55037% off
$349

The best bang for your buck if you want a self-emptying robot, the Roomba i3 Plus cleans as well as the j7. It just won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones. If you can live without those, you’ll be very happy with this bot.

$349 at Amazon$349 at Target$349 at Best Buy

In addition to doing a terrific job of cleaning your house, the i3 Plus Evo comes with a few perks that just make life easier. Its advanced mapping features, for instance, mean you can program it to clean up select rooms at certain times. Meanwhile, its support for virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant means you can control it with just your voice (or using the accompanying app, if you prefer). This particular model even features the same suction level and similar battery life as the Roomba j7, though, it’s still prone to getting stuck on cables, toys, and other items strewn about your home.

Best of all, it comes with iRobot’s Clean Base auto-empty dock, helping cement it as our favorite auto-emptying robot vacuum. True, it doesn’t have the AI obstacle avoidance or keep-out zones our favorite robot vacuum, the j7, offers. Yet if you don’t need those features, the i3 Plus Evo is still an excellent robot vacuum that’s significantly cheaper today.

