Sony’s noise-canceling WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale for $100 off

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. With a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4, the earbuds also can now be charged wirelessly.

In terms of specs, the XM4s balance superb noise cancellation capabilities with excellent sound quality and long battery life. In fact, you can listen to them for eight hours with noise cancellation turned on before you’ll need to recharge them, making them perfect for long flights or road trips. They also carry an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, so you don’t have to worry about them if they get a little wet.

Their drawbacks are few and far between. Their mic performance leaves something to be desired and they currently lack multipoint connectivity; however, they are set to receive the latter feature at some point this fall, meaning you’ll soon be able to pair them with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. And if you can live without all the bells and whistles found on Apple-centric earbuds like the AirPods Pro, well, it’s hard to go wrong with the XM4s at this price. Read our review.