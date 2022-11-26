Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is still available for its Black Friday price

While the continued lack of physical buttons is a bit irksome, the latest Paperwhite still includes a number of subtle but welcome improvements over the prior model. It now has a 300ppi, 6.8-inch E ink display with adjustable color temperature to help reduce eye strain, as well as a battery that can last for months on a single charge and USB-C charging, allowing you to top off its battery faster than before. Just like previous models, the 2021 Paperwhite also has an IPX8 waterproof rating, so you won’t have to abandon your bathtime buddy on dry land.

The Paperwhite does have support for a number of eBook files, including EPUB, PDF, and MOBI, but still lacks an intuitive way to access free book-lending services like OverDrive or Libby. While you can get your books somewhere else, it's clear that the Paperwhite wants you to shop at Amazon’s ebook store. Still, if you’re looking to pick up one of the best e-readers you can get without splurging on the Paperwhite Signature Edition with wireless charging or the Kindle Oasis — both of which are currently on sale as part of Amazon’s ongoing Black Friday promotion — the base model is an excellent option.