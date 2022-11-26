The Nintendo Switch is on sale with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for just $299.99

The holidays (excluding Black Friday) are truly a time to show a little extra compassion and empathy toward our fellow humans, but if you feel the need to use that blue shell, don’t hesitate. Right now, multiple retailers still have an excellent Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online, and a standard Nintendo Switch. Normally, the combined price of everything included in this bundle would cost roughly $368, but it’s currently available at Walmart, Target, and Best Buy for just $299.99.

Mario Kart is a game that needs no introduction, but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is arguably the best entry in the series to date thanks to not only the portable form factor of the Switch, but a much-improved battle mode and a “smart-steering” option that makes it more accessible than previous entries. All this, and it's still getting new tracks with regular DLC injections.

The benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription are a little less obvious. In addition to letting you compete online against other players in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3, an individual membership allows you to store your saved games in the cloud and provides access to exclusive discounts in the Nintendo eShop. However, the coolest benefit is that it grants you unlimited access to a growing library of classic NES and SNES titles, including Super Metroid, Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Starfox, just to name a few.

If you do decide to pick up Nintendo’s discounted bundle this weekend, there are a handful of accessories we’d recommend for your new handheld, some of which are even currently on sale in the run-up to Cyber Monday.

SanDisk Nintendo Switch MicroSD card (512GB) $ 58 $ 130 55 % off $ 58 This series of MicroSD cards from SanDisk are available in sizes ranging from 128GB to 512GB and are each uniquely branded with various Switch game logos including Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda, and Apex Legends. $58 at Amazon

8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller $ 63 $ 70 10 % off $ 63 The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth controller comes with its own charging dock, features remappable controls, and is compatible with Consoles, PCs, and mobile devices thanks to its 2.4Ghz and Bluetooth connectivity. $63 at Amazon

PowerA Fusion Pro wireless controller for Nintendo Switch $ 80 $ 100 20 % off $ 80 The PowerA Fusion Pro wireless is a customizable alternative to Nintendo’s Pro controller for the Switch. It comes with swappable sticks, mappable rear paddle buttons, friction rings, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a zip-up case. $80 at Amazon

Anker PowerCore Essential (20,000mAh) $ 40 $ 60 33 % off $ 40 Anker’s 20,000mAh PowerCore Essential holds enough juice to top off your Switch approximately twice over, and the USB-C port provides power delivery that’s efficient enough to allow you to continue playing while you charge. $40 at Amazon