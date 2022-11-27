A bunch of Sonos speakers are 20 percent off for Cyber Monday

Here’s a good deal: a big swath of Sonos’s speakers and soundbars are 20 percent off through Cyber Monday. The sale is now live at Sonos’s website as well as Best Buy, Target, and other retailers. Pretty much everything is at its lowest price ever, and while there are some notable exclusions — including the Sonos Roam, Five, and Sub Mini — it’s still a great time to fill out your Sonos system.

Deals on Sonos soundbars and subwoofers

Sonos Arc $ 720 $ 900 20 % off $ 720 The Sonos Arc is a powerful Dolby Atmos speaker that also integrates with the company’s multiroom audio platform. With extra capabilities like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s AirPlay 2, it’s a feature-rich soundbar that sounds just as good when playing music. $720 at Best Buy$720 at Sonos$720 at Target

Sonos Sub (third-gen) $ 600 $ 749 20 % off $ 600 The Sonos Sub is a subwoofer designed to be paired with a Sonos home theater or bookshelf speakers, supplementing low-end audio with powerful haptic feedback. $600 at Best Buy$600 at Sonos

You can pair either soundbar with other Sonos speakers or subwoofers to create a surround sound system. The Sub (third-gen) is on sale for $599 at Best Buy and Sonos and pairs better with the Arc; the Sub Mini is (alas) not on sale.

Sonos One and One SL deals: get these

Sonos One (second-gen) $ 175 $ 219 20 % off $ 175 The Sonos One emits rich, detailed sound. The compact smart speaker also features good voice microphones, integrates with existing Sonos systems, and supports a wide range of music services.

$176 at Best Buy$175 at Sonos

The Sonos One is the best starting point for a Sonos system and is on sale for $176 at both Best Buy and Sonos instead of $220. You can use one to fill a medium-sized room with sound. You can use two for stereo. You can pair them with Sonos’s speaker bars for surround sound. They’re endlessly flexible, and they’re on sale. If you don’t know what to get, get this one. The Sonos One SL (on sale for $160 at Best Buy and Sonos, which is a $30 discount) is slightly cheaper and doesn’t have any microphones, so you have to talk to other machines in order to tell it what to do. That’s a perk, for some folks.

Verge Deals on Twitter / Join our over 50,000 followers, and keep up with our best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!

Deals on portable Sonos speakers

Sonos Roam SL $ 127 $ 159 20 % off $ 127 The Sonos Roam SL is a portable speaker as well that lacks microphones but supports stereo pairing with either a second Roam SL or another Roam speaker when you’re streaming music via Wi-Fi. $128 at Best Buy$127 at Sonos

[U]nless you’re adamantly opposed to having mics in your gadgets, I’d steer clear of the Roam SL. It only saves you $20 but loses fairly substantial features like automatic Trueplay sound quality tuning, the Sound Swap feature mentioned above, and (obviously) all voice interactions. For $99 or $129, I could absolutely see it. But $159 is just too much to ask for the Roam SL.

Just under the wire. Guess that makes it a deal.