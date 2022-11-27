A bunch of Sonos speakers are 20 percent off for Cyber Monday

Here’s a good deal: a big swath of Sonos’s speakers and soundbars are 20 percent off through Cyber Monday. The sale is now live at Sonos’s website as well as Best Buy, Target, and other retailers. Pretty much everything is at its lowest price ever, and while there are some notable exclusions — including the Sonos Roam, Five, and Sub Mini — it’s still a great time to fill out your Sonos system.
Deals on Sonos soundbars and subwoofers
Sonos Arc
The Sonos Arc is a powerful Dolby Atmos speaker that also integrates with the company’s multiroom audio platform. With extra capabilities like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s AirPlay 2, it’s a feature-rich soundbar that sounds just as good when playing music.
Sonos Beam (second-gen)
The Sonos Beam (second-gen) is a compact soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos and can stream music from a plethora of services.
Sonos Sub (third-gen)
The Sonos Sub is a subwoofer designed to be paired with a Sonos home theater or bookshelf speakers, supplementing low-end audio with powerful haptic feedback.
- The Sonos Arc is their flagship soundbar with Dolby Atmos, perfect for pairing with that big-ass new TV. It’s $720 at Best Buy, Sonos, and Target, which is better than $900. (read our review)
- The Sonos Beam (second gen) is smaller, and half the price (currently $360 at Best Buy, Sonos, and Target). It also supports Dolby Atmos and eARC. It’s a good choice for a smaller new TV. (read our review)
You can pair either soundbar with other Sonos speakers or subwoofers to create a surround sound system. The Sub (third-gen) is on sale for $599 at Best Buy and Sonos and pairs better with the Arc; the Sub Mini is (alas) not on sale.
Sonos One and One SL deals: get these
Sonos One (second-gen)
The Sonos One emits rich, detailed sound. The compact smart speaker also features good voice microphones, integrates with existing Sonos systems, and supports a wide range of music services.
Sonos One SL
The Sonos One SL is just like the Sonos One, minus the always-on microphones and voice assistant integration.
The Sonos One is the best starting point for a Sonos system and is on sale for $176 at both Best Buy and Sonos instead of $220. You can use one to fill a medium-sized room with sound. You can use two for stereo. You can pair them with Sonos’s speaker bars for surround sound. They’re endlessly flexible, and they’re on sale. If you don’t know what to get, get this one. The Sonos One SL (on sale for $160 at Best Buy and Sonos, which is a $30 discount) is slightly cheaper and doesn’t have any microphones, so you have to talk to other machines in order to tell it what to do. That’s a perk, for some folks.
Deals on portable Sonos speakers
Sonos Roam SL
The Sonos Roam SL is a portable speaker as well that lacks microphones but supports stereo pairing with either a second Roam SL or another Roam speaker when you’re streaming music via Wi-Fi.
Unfortunately, the Sonos Roam isn’t included in the sale. The Roam SL, the version without the microphone, is on sale for $128 at Best Buy and Sonos. In his guide to the best Bluetooth speakers, Chris Welch says,
[U]nless you’re adamantly opposed to having mics in your gadgets, I’d steer clear of the Roam SL. It only saves you $20 but loses fairly substantial features like automatic Trueplay sound quality tuning, the Sound Swap feature mentioned above, and (obviously) all voice interactions. For $99 or $129, I could absolutely see it. But $159 is just too much to ask for the Roam SL.
Just under the wire. Guess that makes it a deal.
Sonos has a variety of bundles on sale as well, but most don’t offer any savings over buying each piece separately.