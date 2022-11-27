Gran Turismo chief says devs are ‘looking into’ a PC port

Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi isn’t ruling out a PC port for the long-running racing sim franchise. In an interview with GTPlanet (via Eurogamer) during the Gran Turismo World Finals on Sunday, Yamauchi told the outlet that the Polyphony Digital development team is “looking into” bringing the series from PlayStation to PC.
“Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title,” Yamauchi told GTPlanet, while also expressing some concern about getting the game to consistently run in 4K at 60 frames per second across all platforms. “It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”
Gran Turismo 7 was released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 back in March, and its potential jump to PC would mark a significant milestone for the series. The game’s previous installments, which span the past 25 years, have never been on any platform other than PlayStation.
If Gran Turismo 7 (or any other game in the series) does come to PC, it wouldn’t be the only PlayStation-exclusive title to do so. Sony has already brought some of its most popular games, including Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, God of War, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, to PC, and more are likely on the way. Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan said during an investor presentation in May that the company expects about half of its game releases to be on PC or mobile by 2025.
Last year, PlayStation Studios also acquired Nixxes Software, a technical developer group that has worked on PC ports and game optimizations for titles like Marvel’s Avengers and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. The company was also spotted hiring a senior director of PC planning and development in April.