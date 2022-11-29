Tuesday’s top tech news: Elon squares off against Apple

Oh Elon. It was pretty obvious something was up when Twitter’s new CEO tweeted out of the blue that “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter,” and asked whether “they hate free speech in America?” Following a question from my colleague Jake Kastrenakes, Musk confirmed that the iPhone maker was threatening Twitter’s presence in the App Store and/or making moderation demands. Welcome to hell, Elon.
Away from the chaos at Twitter there was more bad news in the crypto sector with the news that finance firm BlockFi has filed for bankruptcy amidst the continued FTX fallout, while crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in fines over possible Iran sanction violations. Thank god we’ve got another trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie to look forward to later today.
Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Tuesday, November 29th, 2022.
Nov 28, 2022, 11:47 PM UTCMitchell Clark and Emma Roth
Crypto finance firm BlockFi files for bankruptcy following the fall of FTX
The ‘contagion’ of failed crypto firms has claimed another casualty as BlockFi cites its financial entanglements with FTX.
Nov 28, 2022, 11:09 PM UTCEmma Roth
A crypto exchange agrees to pay $360,000 for possibly violating Iran sanctions
Kraken processed $1.68 million in transactions from users who appeared to be located in Iran.
Nintendo will debut the second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Tuesday at 5PM ET / 2PM ET. Alongside the announcement, Nintendo also shared a first look at what appears to be the inside of Princess Peach’s castle. You can hang out in the YouTube waiting room right now.
I’m hoping the trailer features as little of Chris Pratt’s boring Mario voice as possible and instead focuses on Jack Black’s Bowser.
Nov 28, 2022, 6:58 PM UTCAdi Robertson
Elon Musk says Apple has ‘threatened to withhold Twitter’ from the App Store
He also says Apple has ‘mostly’ stopped advertising on the platform.