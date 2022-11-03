Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is selling for half off today

Want to get a super early head start on your holiday shopping before Black Friday rolls around? Today’s deal on Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is a present that will appeal to a wide range of people, given its support for all major streaming apps. It’s also a gift that won’t hurt your wallet, either, as it’s half off at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, selling for $24.99 instead. That’s a new all-time low on the excellent, easy-to-use device, which organizes all of your streaming service apps into one big grid so they’re quickly accessible. So long as you don’t need support for Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C, this is a terrific streaming stick with a range of other perks, too, including support for Dolby Vision, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and compatibility with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant voice assistants. Read our review.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021) $ 24.99 $ 49.99 50 % off $ 24.99 The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. $24.99 at Amazon$24.99 at Target

If you’ve got some extra cash to spare, Amazon’s Echo Show 15 is another good gift you can currently buy for $169.99 instead of $249.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy — a new all-time low. Amazon’s Echo Show 15 is a unique Alexa-enabled smart display you can hang on your wall and use for a variety of purposes. Families, for instance, can use it as a shared kitchen bulletin board displaying calendar appointments, to-dos, photos, shopping lists, and more. At 15.6 inches, it’s much bigger with a 1080p touchscreen, so you can use it as a TV to stream shows. Like other Alexa smart displays and speakers, you can also use it to control other smart home devices, play music, and more. Read our review.

Amazon Echo Show 15 $ 169.99 $ 249.99 32 % off $ 169.99 The Echo Show 15 is a large wall-mounted device that acts as a shared hub for families to view upcoming calendar appointments, virtual notes, and more. The 15.6-inch device also features the same Alexa functionality as other Echo displays and smart speakers.

$169.99 at Amazon$169.99 at Target

The Fitbit Luxe is the fitness tracker to buy if you’re looking for one that you can wear either to the gym or a party, and it is currently available at a new low price. Normally $129.95, you can buy the tracker for $79.95 from Best Buy and Target. While it can easily pass for a piece of jewelry, the Fitbit Luxe is also a good fitness tracker that tracks heart rate, sleep, exercise, and more. It doesn’t offer more advanced features like the new Fitbit Sense 2’s ability to track stress, and it’s admittedly not the most accurate Fitbit when it comes to tracking distance. Still, however, it does a good job at the basics and gives you an overall rough idea of your activity levels.

Fitbit Luxe $ 79.95 $ 129.95 38 % off $ 79.95 The Fitbit Luxe looks more like a piece of jewelry. It boasts a colorful OLED touchscreen display and tracks a variety of statistics, including your heart rate, sleep, exercise, and more.

$79.95 at Target$79.95 at Best Buy

You can score 50 percent off Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet if you weren’t able to take advantage of this deal during last month’s Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Typically $149.99, you can buy the ad-supported tablet with 32GB of storage for just $74.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. You can also buy the ad-free model with the same amount of storage from Amazon for $15 more, which is a $75 discount.

If all you need is a budget-friendly tablet with a good, sharp, and colorful screen, this is a terrific option. The 10.1-inch 1080p display doesn’t exactly compare to an iPad’s, of course, and is not great in direct sunlight. However, for the price, we found it impressive, and you’ll have no problem watching shows and reading ebooks indoors on the tablet. You can do so without worrying about battery life much as well, given the tablet also offers good battery life that lasts up to 12 hours. Read our review.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) $ 74.99 $ 149.99 50 % off $ 74.99 The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content. $74.99 at Amazon$74.99 at Target

A few more deals before we wrap up today