Amazon will start its Matter journey slowly, bringing support for the new smart home standard to 17 Echo devices in December. But this first rollout will only be Matter over Wi-Fi (no Thread, yet), compatible only with Android phones, and cover just three device types: smart plugs, smart bulbs, and smart switches. Amazon announced the news at the Matter launch event in Amsterdam this week and says it will expand the rollout to iOS and Thread early next year, when it will also add more of the device types Matter supports.

The company, which is a founding member of the new smart home interoperability standard, also announced that Matter device makers will need to go through Amazon’s Works With Alexa program to get the WWA badge on their product pages. But they can do this in tandem with Matter certification. If a device is Matter certified, it will work with Alexa, regardless of whether it has the WWA certification.

Marja Koopmans, Amazon’s director of Smart Home & Health, announced the company’s plans for rolling out Matter at a launch event in Amsterdam this week. Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

“This is an effort unprecedented in scale and complexity. It’s a big deal, and we need to make sure it goes smoothly.”

Amazon also announced a collaboration with Samsung SmartThings that will make it easy to set up Matter devices on one platform and port them to the other without having to set them up again. This is similar to the collaboration with Google that Samsung announced last month. It’s an extra layer of interoperability on top of Matter’s multi-admin feature, which allows all Matter devices to be controlled by any Matter-compatible app.

Here’s the list of Echo speakers that will become Matter controllers next month: Echo Dot (fifth-gen), Echo Dot (fifth-gen) with Clock, Echo (fourth-gen), Echo Dot (third-gen, 2018 release), Echo Studio, Echo Show 8 (second-gen, 2021 release), Echo Show 10 (third-gen), Echo Show 5 (second-gen, 2021 release), Echo Dot (third-gen) with Clock, Echo Dot (fourth-gen) with Clock, Echo Show 5, Echo (v3), Echo Dot (fourth-gen), Echo Input, Echo Flex, Echo Plus (v2), Echo Show 8.

Seventeen Echo smart speakers and displays are getting upgraded to be Matter-over-Wi-Fi controllers in December. Image: Amazon

Once the free firmware arrives, if you have an Android phone, you should be able to add any Matter-compatible device to any compatible Matter app on your smartphone, with the Echo being the controller. Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung’s SmartThings are all slated to be Matter controller apps on Android.

We are in a bit of a chicken-and-egg situation here, though, as hardware devices are starting to get updates, but we are still waiting on software support from some apps. Apple has added Matter support to its Home app and OS in iOS 16.1, as has Samsung for SmartThings and Galaxy devices. We’re still waiting on Google and now Amazon for iOS. It’s my understanding that this should largely resolve itself in the next three to four months, by which point all the platforms will be on board with Matter and ready to go.

We are in a chicken-and-egg situation as hardware devices become Matter-compatible, but we are still waiting on software support from apps

Why it’s taking so long, however, and why we have to wait for Thread and iOS support for Matter on Alexa’s platform is down to caution. “We’re bringing Matter support to well over 100 million devices across 30 Echo and Eero devices,” Chris DeCenzo, a senior principal engineer at Amazon and the company’s CSA board director, explained in an interview with The Verge. “This is an effort unprecedented in scale and complexity. It’s a big deal, and we need to make sure it goes smoothly.”

In particular, he pointed to the lack of available products in the other Matter categories for Amazon to test. “There aren’t many [Matter-compatible] locks, window shades, and thermostats out there yet, and we want to test everything in our beta program first.”

What is Matter? Matter is a new smart home interoperability standard that provides a common language for smart home devices to communicate locally in your home without relying on a cloud connection. It uses Wi-Fi and Thread wireless protocols and, at launch, will include smart sensors, smart lighting, smart plugs and switches, smart thermostats, connected locks, and media devices including TVs. All this means that if a smart home device you buy has the Matter logo on it, you should be able to set it up and use it with any Matter-compatible device and in any Matter-compatible platform. Matter-compatible devices should start to become available toward the end of this year. Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple Home are some of the big smart home platforms signed on to support Matter, and we expect to see updates arriving on these platforms over the coming months.

It’s disappointing that we have to wait for support for Thread. Thread is a relatively new protocol in the smart home, and it’s already causing consumer confusion with its need for a Thread border router. But there aren’t many border routers available yet. Apple’s HomePod Mini and some Apple TV models are Thread border routers, as are Eero Wi-Fi routers and Nanoleaf smart lighting panels. The last two aren’t Matter-compatible yet, but you don’t need a Matter-compatible Thread border router to run Matter devices as long as you have a Matter controller elsewhere in your setup. But we need more options for Thread border routers, and soon.

Amazon has said it will update its Echo fourth-gen smart speaker to support Matter over Thread, and now that Matter is here, I had hoped support would come quickly. But there is some complexity around how Thread border routers from different manufacturers will work with each other to create a single Thread network that still needs to be worked out.

DeCenzo says Amazon wants to wait until everything is ready to go before enabling Thread. It has already worked with Samsung to share the necessary credentials between their Thread border routers to create a single Thread network in your home, but work is still needed with Google and Apple. Additionally, the delay of an iOS Matter-compatible Alexa app is due to “Apple requiring apps to use new APIs that only just became available,” says DeCenzo. He says they want to take the time to test the integration before releasing it.