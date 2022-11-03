All the smart home news from the Matter launch event

Matter’s big coming out party is going down today, November 3rd, in Amsterdam at the Matter launch event. After years of waiting and multiple delays, companies are finally announcing their product roadmaps for the transition to Matter, the new smart home standard that promises to fix smart home interoperability.
Matter has been developed by Amazon, Apple, Google, and Samsung, alongside many other smart home companies like Eve, Nanoleaf, Wyze, Lutron, Somfy, and Signify (Philips Hue), to name just a few. Perhaps most importantly, once they’re in your home, Matter devices can operate entirely locally, talking to each other over Thread and Wi-Fi and not going through the cloud.
Matter’s governing body, the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), says 190 products are now certified or close to gaining certification in the first Matter categories. These categories include smart lighting, smart plugs, smart thermostats, smart shades, smart sensors, and smart locks.
Below, you’ll find all the announcements and analysis from the event.
- Nov 3, 2022, 4:02 PM UTC
Level locks had a secret Thread radio this whole time
A firmware update will bring Matter to all of Level’s locks, making them interesting outside the Apple Home ecosystem.
- Nov 3, 2022, 2:15 PM UTC
We’re getting our first look at Matter devices today, and here’s what’s coming next
Over 190 products are now Matter certified or close to gaining certification, including smart plugs, motion sensors, and thermostats. And more device categories are coming soon to the new smart home standard.
- Nov 3, 2022, 2:15 PM UTC
Amazon announces a phased rollout of Matter to its Alexa smart home platform
Matter over Wi-Fi arrives on 17 Amazon Echo devices this month.
- Nov 3, 2022, 1:01 PM UTC
Philips Hue Bridge is now Matter certified
The question now is when it will be updated to support the new smart home protocol. We should hear more soon.
- Nov 3, 2022, 1:00 PM UTC
Nanoleaf announces the first Matter-over-Thread light bulbs
New A19, BR30, and GU10 bulbs and a light strip could arrive as early as February, starting at $20. But there are still no plans to upgrade existing Nanoleaf products to Matter.
- Nov 3, 2022, 8:00 AM UTC
Aqara’s Matter transition begins in December with free hub update
Followed by two Matter-over-Thread sensors and a new multi-protocol Hub M3 — Aqara is on the way to having 160 Matter-compatible devices.