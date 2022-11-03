All the smart home news from the Matter launch event

Matter’s big coming out party is going down today, November 3rd, in Amsterdam at the Matter launch event. After years of waiting and multiple delays, companies are finally announcing their product roadmaps for the transition to Matter, the new smart home standard that promises to fix smart home interoperability.

Matter has been developed by Amazon, Apple, Google, and Samsung, alongside many other smart home companies like Eve, Nanoleaf, Wyze, Lutron, Somfy, and Signify (Philips Hue), to name just a few. Perhaps most importantly, once they’re in your home, Matter devices can operate entirely locally, talking to each other over Thread and Wi-Fi and not going through the cloud.

Matter’s governing body, the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), says 190 products are now certified or close to gaining certification in the first Matter categories. These categories include smart lighting, smart plugs, smart thermostats, smart shades, smart sensors, and smart locks.