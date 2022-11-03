How to watch AMD’s next-gen RDNA 3 GPU event

It’s November 3rd, which means it’s RDNA 3 day. AMD is ready to unveil its next line of powerful GPUs to the world in a livestream that promises “the next generation of AMD graphics” powered by AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture. After months of teases and a Ryzen 7000 CPU launch, we’re about to see how AMD will compete with Nvidia’s RTX 40 series.

Leaks have already shown at least one of the Radeon 7000 GPUs we’re expecting to see today, showing what’s likely the RX 7900 (successor to the current RX 6900). AMD has already said it won’t be using the new 12VHPWR connectors that are found on Nvidia’s RTX 40 series, which have caused some controversy, with owners of RTX 4090 cards reporting the power cables melting or burning. Nvidia says it’s investigating the reports, which come after weeks of reliability concerns around bending the cables or adapters.

Rumors suggest we might see AMD’s chiplet CPU design arrive on its gaming GPUs, alongside 20GB or more of GDDR6 memory on the top line of RDNA 3 cards.

The Verge will be reporting live from AMD’s event in Las Vegas, but the showcase will also be livestreamed for everyone to tune in. Here’s how you can watch AMD’s event from wherever you are.

When does the AMD event start?

The AMD event is set to begin November 3rd at 1PM PT / 4PM ET.

Where can I watch the AMD event?