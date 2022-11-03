Snap and Amazon Fashion are partnering up to provide Snapchat users with the ability to try on branded glasses and sunglasses using augmented reality filters.
Snapchat’s 363 million daily active users now have access to thousands of glasses, goggles, and sunglasses from the likes of Maui Jim, Persol, Oakley, and Costa Del Mar through the apps’ AR feature. The AR lenses don’t just overlay eyewear: in some cases, on-theme accessories are added, like knitted hats and frosted backdrops for Oakley’s line of ski sunglasses.
Snapchat users can find the new Amazon AR shopping lenses on the @amazonfashion public profile within the Snapchat app. When customers find a style they like, the item can then be purchased in the Amazon Fashion store via a link displayed on the screen.
Eyewear is the first Virtual Try-On experience and shopping lens category for the partnership, with both Snap and Amazon planning to “expand into additional verticals in the future.” Though other brands have previously created similar virtual shopping experiences using Snapchat Lenses, including MAC cosmetics, Ulta Beauty, and Puma. Snap says its 250 million users engaged with its AR lenses over 5 billion times in the last year.