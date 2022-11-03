Snap and Amazon Fashion are partnering up to provide Snapchat users with the ability to try on branded glasses and sunglasses using augmented reality filters.

Snapchat’s 363 million daily active users now have access to thousands of glasses, goggles, and sunglasses from the likes of Maui Jim, Persol, Oakley, and Costa Del Mar through the apps’ AR feature. The AR lenses don’t just overlay eyewear: in some cases, on-theme accessories are added, like knitted hats and frosted backdrops for Oakley’s line of ski sunglasses.

Some filters on the shopping experience include additional overlays such as hats, eyelashes, and themed backgrounds. Image: Snap

Snapchat users can find the new Amazon AR shopping lenses on the @amazonfashion public profile within the Snapchat app. When customers find a style they like, the item can then be purchased in the Amazon Fashion store via a link displayed on the screen.