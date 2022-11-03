The Philips Hue Bridge is now Matter certified. Although parent company Signify hasn’t announced anything yet, the Hue Bridge was published in the Connectivity Standards Alliance’s Matter certification database early Thursday morning, just as the Matter launch event kicked off in Amsterdam.
The listing confirms that the Hue Bridge will support Matter with a software update. Once the firmware arrives, it will make “all existing and new Hue lights and accessories automatically Matter-enabled, too (except the Hue Sync Box and dial of the Tap dial switch),” reads the database listing.
Like Aqara, Ikea, and others, Signify will be leaning heavily on its bridge for years to come in order to help Hue device owners extract maximum value from their existing smart home setups. Even though Matter promises a future without such proprietary hubs, the reality for many smart home owners is that they’ll continue to be needed for a long, long time.
Signify had previously committed to updating the Philips Hue Bridge to Matter as close to the launch of the new smart home standard as possible. Stay tuned, as we’re expecting to hear more soon.
What is Matter?
Matter is a new smart home interoperability standard that provides a common language for smart home devices to communicate locally in your home without relying on a cloud connection. It uses Wi-Fi and Thread wireless protocols and, at launch, will include smart sensors, smart lighting, smart plugs and switches, smart thermostats, connected locks, and media devices including TVs.
All this means that if a smart home device you buy has the Matter logo on it, you should be able to set it up and use it with any Matter-compatible device and in any Matter-compatible platform. Matter-compatible devices should start to become available toward the end of this year.
Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple Home are some of the big smart home platforms signed on to support Matter, and we expect to see updates arriving on these platforms over the coming months.