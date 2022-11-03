Steam on Chromebook enters beta

Steam on Chromebook has entered beta with the release of Chrome OS 108. Google also announced Steam support for Chromebooks with AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors as well as 12th Gen Intel CPUs.

As with Steam Deck, the program will make use of Valve’s Proton layer to make more Windows games compatible. “Chrome OS will typically run the Linux version of a game if it exists,” according to Google’s Chromium blog — additional titles will run via Proton.

Steam! On Chrome OS! Image: Google

Chromebook owners interested in using Steam can find setup instructions on Google’s Chromium blog. For titles that leverage Proton, you’ll need to enable Steam Play, which can be done in the Steam client.