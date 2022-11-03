Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Steam on Chromebook enters beta

Steam on Chromebook enters beta

/

Not every game will work at first, but a surprising number probably will. You can try it for yourself if you have a compatible device.

By Monica Chin / @mcsquared96

Share this story

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE gaming laptop with a mouse plugged into its USB port. It’s running the game Half-Life 2.
This can soon be you.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Steam on Chromebook has entered beta with the release of Chrome OS 108. Google also announced Steam support for Chromebooks with AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors as well as 12th Gen Intel CPUs.

As with Steam Deck, the program will make use of Valve’s Proton layer to make more Windows games compatible. “Chrome OS will typically run the Linux version of a game if it exists,” according to Google’s Chromium blog — additional titles will run via Proton.

A screenshot of Steam open on a Chrome OS desktop.
Steam! On Chrome OS!
Image: Google

Chromebook owners interested in using Steam can find setup instructions on Google’s Chromium blog. For titles that leverage Proton, you’ll need to enable Steam Play, which can be done in the Steam client.

Some 20 Chromebook models have been confirmed to be compatible with the beta release, including Acer’s flagship Spin 713 and Spin 714, Asus’ standout Chromebook Flip CX9, HP’s business-oriented Dragonfly Chromebook, and the modular Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition. A number of big-name titles are supported, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Portal 2, Hades, Disco Elysium, Return of the Obra Dinn, Fallout 4, and Civilization V.

More from Google