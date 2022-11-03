Samsung is building an ‘8K’ ultrawide monitor to succeed its massive Odyssey Neo G9

Were Samsung’s jaw-dropping 49-inch Odyssey G9 and Neo G9 not enough monitor for you? Did the 55-inch swiveling cockpit that is the Odyssey Ark leave you cold? The electronics and semiconductor giant is preparing to announce an unprecedented 8K resolution version of its massive curved screen, AMD just revealed at its RDNA 3 GPU event.
It’ll feature DisplayPort 2.1, but that’s the only other thing we know as of now. AMD says we’ll get more details at CES 2023 in January.
While the 32:9 aspect ratio of these monitors suggests the screen won’t be a true 8K resolution — for comparison, the “5K” Odyssey G9 has a height of just 1440 pixels to go with its incredible 5,120 pixels of width — it would likely be a substantial improvement in vertical real estate. Today’s true 4K, 16:9 displays have a vertical resolution of 2,160 pixels, but a 32:9 “8K” monitor should do better. At 8,000 pixels wide and 32:9, we should see a height of 2,250 pixels, so you should get 4K quality or better in that dimension.
We’ll have to wait until Samsung releases some specs to say for sure, though. And I hate to think how much it’s going to cost: the Neo G9 debuted at $2,500, compared to the $1,480 price tag of the original.