The 12.9-inch M1 and M2 iPad Pros are down to their best prices yet

The problem with Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Sometimes a deal is so good, it’s gone before you can even hit the “checkout” button. Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro was one of those devices that reached an all-time low during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but naturally, it seemed to sell out quickly. Luckily, the new Wi-Fi-enabled iPad Pro is on sale once again at Amazon in space gray with 128GB of storage for $999 ($100 off).

In addition to sporting Apple’s new M2 processor, the 2022 iPad Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E, if you have the right kind of router. It also comes with a new “hover” feature exclusive to M2-powered Apple devices that detects when the second-generation Apple Pencil is a distance of 12mm or less above the screen. As a result, you can preview where you’ll make a mark on the display so you could, say, mix watercolor paints and decide if you like the combination before applying them to your digital painting. Read our review.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro (2022, Wi-Fi, 128GB) $ 999 $ 1099 9 % off $ 999 Apple’s latest iPad Pro comes with the faster M2 processor and supports Wi-Fi 6E but otherwise shares the same design as its predecessor. $999 at Amazon

Incremental improvements aside, Apple’s latest iPad Pro is very similar to the M1-powered model from last year, which is still available in some configurations for its Cyber Monday price. It showcases the same design and a beautiful Mini LED display that supports refresh rates up to 120Hz along with lengthy battery life and excellent performance. Thus, if you need more storage and can do without futureproof features like Wi-Fi 6E support, it may be a better idea to pick up the M1-powered 2021 model with 256GB of storage, which is currently on sale for $899.99 ($300 off) at Best Buy. Read our review.

Don’t worry if you missed out on scoring a good laptop deal during Black Friday and Cyber Monday because we found a deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 that’s even better than its Cyber Monday and Black Friday price. Right now, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 processor for $999.99 instead of $1,599.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is a new all-time low.

Though the newer Surface Pro 9 is better and offers perks like a new 5G option, this is still an excellent tablet, one that shares the same speedy 120Hz refresh rate screen and is lightweight enough to take on the go. Plus, while its port selection is rather limited, it comes with a headphone jack, which the Surface Pro 9 lacks. Just note the detachable keyboard and stylus are sadly not included in the price. Read our review.

If you stuffed yourself silly during Thanksgiving and you’re looking to get back in shape, a smartwatch like the Google Pixel Watch can help you keep track of your fitness goals. Thankfully, the new Wi-Fi-enabled model is still on sale for $299 ($50 off) at Amazon. Our favorite Android smartwatch for those who don’t own a Samsung smartphone offers a number of helpful features, including native Fitbit integration for health tracking and a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium. It also touts many of the same sensors found on other smartwatches, including SpO2 sensors for blood oxygen monitoring and even EKG.

Just be aware that the Pixel Watch is Google’s first attempt at a smartwatch and is therefore a work in progress in some ways, with a few issues that need to be ironed out. For example, while the circular OLED display is beautiful, we unintentionally cracked one while testing the watch. It also doesn’t offer the most robust battery life and lacks some features you might expect, such as Fitbit’s automatic workout tracking and notifications for irregular heart rhythms and high / low heart rate. Read our review.

Google Pixel Watch $ 299 $ 350 15 % off $ 299 Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music. $299 at Amazon

In case you’re not in the mood to splurge $300 on a new smartwatch after blowing your savings on TVs or whatnot this Black Friday, we also found a great deal on SooPii’s far cheaper four-foot 100W USB-C cable. The unique little charging accessory is still on sale at Amazon for $9.73 when you clip the on-page coupon for 30 percent off. Unlike most charging cables, it comes with a built-in power meter that allows you to keep yourself updated on how quickly your phone, laptop, or other device is charging. If you need a longer cable, you can also buy the 6.6-foot one for $11.19 from Amazon instead of $15.99.