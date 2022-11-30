Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here, and it’s giving everyone a ‘music personality’

Spotify Wrapped is here, and with it, a slew of year-end charts, data, and graphics ripe for sharing. In addition to the standard personal data (top artists, songs, etc.), Spotify is providing listeners with social-friendly stats the company hopes will generate the kind of buzz it has in the past, spurring competitors like Apple Music and YouTube Music to produce their own year-end roundups.

The splashiest new Wrapped goody is the “music personality” feature — a Myers–Briggs-esque system that analyzes how you listen and assigns you one of 16 flattering categories, such as “Adventurer,” “Fanclubber,” and “Specialist.” It’s a savvy move; whether zodiac sign or Hogwarts house, the kids simply love to be categorized.

The new Wrapped also includes a breakdown of listeners’ habits throughout the day, breaking down which music moods you gravitate toward in the morning, afternoon, and night. And Spotify is bringing back artist messages in which stars like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and J Balvin thank their fans for listening to them enough to make it on their Spotify Wrapped.