Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup will reportedly launch in early February

Samsung will announce its next flagship phone lineup, the Galaxy S23 series, in the first week of February 2023, according to a report from Korean news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily. The paper cites an unnamed Samsung Electronics executive, who says “the S23 series will be shown during our own Unpacked event in the United States, which will be held in February.” The event is believed to be taking place in San Francisco.
The rumored date lines up with previous reports about Samsung’s launch plans for the upcoming device, with Korean outlet Chosun also reporting a February launch date earlier this month. For context, Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S20 in February of 2022 and 2020 respectively, but 2021’s Galaxy S21 arrived a little earlier in the year in January.
A February launch, just like the Galaxy S22
In terms of what to expect from next year’s Samsung handsets, leaked renders suggest the S23 and S23 Plus could ditch the raised camera bump around their three rear lenses for a look that’s similar to this year’s S22 Ultra. The higher end S23 Ultra, meanwhile, is expected to feature less in the way of design changes, but could get an upgraded main camera with a higher resolution 200-megapixel sensor (up from 108 megapixels on the S22 Ultra). Naturally, all three phones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest flagship Snapdragon processor.
Unfortunately, Samsung’s latest handsets reportedly won’t be immune from the wave of inflation that’s swept multiple countries around the world this year, Korea JoongAng Daily reports, and could be priced higher than their predecessors.