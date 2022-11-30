The Steam Deck arrives in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan on December 17th

Valve’s Steam Deck handheld will start shipping to Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan on December 17th. Reservations for the handheld PC-meets-console opened up through Komodo in August, and customers who preordered will start receiving requests to finalize orders starting December 1st.

The first Steam Deck units in Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan will start shipping on December 17th, and Valve says delivery times are expected “to vary from a few days to a couple of weeks.”

In Japan, the Steam Deck is priced at 59,800 yen (approximately $431), ranging up to 99,800 yen (roughly $720) for the top of the line 512GB model. Here’s the full starting pricing in these new regions:

59,800 yen in Japan

HK$ 3,288 in Hong Kong

KRW 589,000 in Korea

NT$ 13,380 in Taiwan

Steam Deck Docking Station reservations can now be placed through Komodo, with free shipping included for those that preorder prior to December 17th. Here’s the full pricing for the Docking Station in these new regions:

14,800 yen in Japan

HK$ 828 in Hong Kong

KRW 149,000 in Korea

NT$ 3,280 in Taiwan

Japan could be a huge market for the Steam Deck. As my colleague Cameron Faulkner points out, huge swaths of the population commute in and out of major cities every day by rail and handhelds have become particularly popular in Japan as a result.