Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Filed under:

STREAM /

Wednesday’s top tech news: It’s-a me, another Mario trailer

Plus production troubles for Apple’s flagship iPhones.

By Verge Staff

2 updates since Nov 29, 2022, 9:44 PM UTC
RSSFollow this stream
Mario and Luigi.
Mario Mario and Luigi Mario in the new Mario movie trailer.
Screenshot: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Look, I know a lot of people aren’t a fan of Chris Pratt and the Mario voice he’s doing in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, but with each new trailer I find myself getting more interested, if not downright hopeful, that this latest video game film adaptation might... actually be... good? The second trailer released last night, and you can check it out right here.

Elsewhere there’s bad news if you were hoping to snag an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max before Christmas. After a combination of Covid lockdowns and labor protests have impacted production at one of Foxconn’s plants in China, one analyst predicts that Apple might ship 20 percent fewer devices this quarter compared to its original projections.

Finally, here’s a silly tweet:

Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Wednesday, November 30th, 2022