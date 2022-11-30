Marvel Snap’s new way to earn cards is live

Your Marvel Snap shop might look a bit different today. As The Verge reported last week, a new way to outright buy not yet unlocked cards is now live alongside some card updates, bug fixes, a new earnable currency, and a slew of new cards.

Known as Collector’s Tokens, the new currency is now available, hidden within Collector’s Caches that start popping up around the 500th level of the Collection ladder. Any player at or above that level should have also received a neat gift of Collector’s Tokens that they can use right away to start buying cards. The card shop seems to rotate pretty often, so you’ll need to check in at least a couple of times per day to see which cards are on offer. If there’s a card you like but don’t have the funds for, there’s a PIN button that’ll stop the card from rotating out of the shop until you’ve ponied up enough tokens.

The new shop also heralds the arrival of several new cards being added for players in Series 3 (also known as Pools). You can check out a comprehensive list of the new cards here. I’ve already run into a Thanos deck, but he was no match for me because I have the power of god, anime, and a buttload of souped-up rocks and squirrels on my side. The deck is admittedly very card dependent and can be shut down with a well-placed Shang-Chi, but when it hits... it hits.

I hit ‘em with a rock. Image: Second Dinner