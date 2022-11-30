YouTube is working on a fix for iOS crashes

YouTube says it’s working on a fix for crashes some people are experiencing while using the iOS app. It’s unclear exactly how widespread the problem is, but it does appear to be affecting quite a few users.

In a tweet from its TeamYouTube account at 2:19PM ET, YouTube said that “many” are dealing with crashes, and a lot of people are reporting crashes directly to the account. DownDetector indicates there are more than 7,500 reports of problems as of this writing. I haven’t yet run into issues, but a colleague has been experiencing the crashes.