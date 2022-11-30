YouTube is working on a fix for iOS crashes

YouTube says it’s working on a fix for crashes some people are experiencing while using the iOS app. It’s unclear exactly how widespread the problem is, but it does appear to be affecting quite a few users.
In a tweet from its TeamYouTube account at 2:19PM ET, YouTube said that “many” are dealing with crashes, and a lot of people are reporting crashes directly to the account. DownDetector indicates there are more than 7,500 reports of problems as of this writing. I haven’t yet run into issues, but a colleague has been experiencing the crashes.
YouTube promised that it will share updates “soon.” Hopefully, YouTube is able to address what’s going on quickly so that people can go back to watching videos without any problems. This is a frustrating problem for those who are affected. The company didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.