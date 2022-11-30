Zens is releasing a new set of charging stands today, offering a mix of wireless and wired charging for up to four devices. At the top of the list is the Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger, which has an official MagSafe stand for charging iPhones at 15W wireless speeds, a Qi pad for charging compatible AirPods, a stand for wired USB-C charging of an iPad or MacBook Air, and an Apple Watch charger that can fast charge a Series 7, Series 8, or Ultra.

That last bit is what really gives this $179.95 Franken-charger its “modular” moniker, since the Apple Watch charger attaches magnetically. You can get the same setup as a three-in-one, sans Apple Watch charger, for $149.95 — though if you change your mind later, the standalone module costs $49.95.

Along with the release of these fancy MagSafe multichargers, Zens has introduced a $79.95 60W iPad / MacBook Air Charging Stand. To be frank, it’s just a USB-C charging stand that can be used for all kinds of tablets or laptops — as long as they fit — without any options for modularity or nifty accessory chargers.

All three new Zens chargers are available now from Apple.

The USB-C iPad stand looks a bit like the back of the multicharger was hacked off. Image: Zens

While there’s slowly been a growing number of three-in-one magnetic chargers out there for charging your trinity of an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, only a handful — like these options from Zens — are compatible with true 15W MagSafe iPhone charging. Incorporating a USB-C connection for an iPad or other compatible devices makes the Zens a bit unusual, though one of the trade-offs for charging up to four power-hungry devices is requiring one chonker of a 65W power supply.

What’s included with the Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger. That’s a big-boy power adapter, for sure. Image: Zens

The new Zens chargers claim to be constructed of 35 percent recycled plastics, and each comes with USA and international wall plug adapter prongs, as well as a braided USB-C to USB-C cable. It’s cool to see some new and interesting charging accessories from the same company that brought us the wireless power bank sandwich and one of the coolest looking wireless charging pads — including one for any diehards willing to cut a giant hole in their desk.