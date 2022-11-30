Netflix CEO says he’ll order Dave Chappelle specials ‘again and again’ despite employee backlash

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said the company would order Dave Chappelle’s comedy specials “again and again” at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday. Chappelle’s last comedy special, The Closer, came under fire by employees for being transphobic.

“We’re just trying to be the most exciting entertainment company and more,” Hastings said when asked about how Netflix deals with controversy. “That special was one of the most entertaining watch specials we’ve ever had. We would do it again and again.” Hastings then goes on to describe Chappelle as “very entertaining and provocative,” aligning with Netflix’s overall goal of being “about entertainment.”

Netflix bought The Closer for $24.1 million, and it premiered on the platform last year. While it left many staff members uncomfortable with Chappelle’s jokes about the LGBTQ+ community, Netflix stood by it anyway. This led a group of employees to rally against and openly criticize Netflix’s choice to have the special on the platform. However, Netflix responded by suspending three trans workers, two of whom ended up resigning while another, B. Pagels-Minor, was fired over claims that they leaked confidential information. (Pagels-Minor has denied this claim.)