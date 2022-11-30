Elon Musk says Tim Cook told him Apple ‘never considered’ removing Twitter

After a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Elon Musk now says that Apple actually wasn’t threatening to pull Twitter from the App Store. On Monday, Musk claimed that Apple had “threatened to withhold Twitter” from the store, but according to a Wednesday afternoon tweet, Musk said it was a “misunderstanding” and that “Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

The clarification follows a cryptic tweet earlier in the day where Musk said Cook had given him a tour of Apple’s campus. In a video, you can see a shadow of two people: Musk and someone else that resembles Cook.

It’s unclear what else they might have talked about beyond “other things.” I’m personally wondering if Musk aired his grievances about the App Store’s 30 percent cut. However, at some point, he deleted a tweet with a meme saying he’d “go to war” instead of paying Apple’s fee — so that Deus Ex replica gun can stay on the nightstand for now, next to the caffeine-free Diet Cokes.