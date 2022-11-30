Valve will give away a free Steam Deck every minute during The Game Awards

One more reason to watch The Game Awards this year: Valve has announced it’ll give away a Steam Deck handheld gaming PC every single minute on December 8th. With a likely runtime of 2.5 hours — last year’s ran three — the company’s probably going to be giving away at least 150 Steam Decks.

It’s the highest-end model with 512GB of solid state storage and the anti-glare screen, and all you have to do to win is sign into Steam here on December 8th and watch the show at Steam.TV or at Steam’s 2022 The Game Awards page.

Well, you do also have to be living in the US, UK, Canada, or the EU, specifically these countries:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the United States

The system will also be out in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan in late December, but not in time for the giveaway.

And, you have to have made a purchase on Steam between 12:00am GMT on Nov 14, 2021 and 11:59 pm GMT on Nov 14, 2022 to qualify.