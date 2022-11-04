Fully kicks off its November site-wide sale with 20 percent off everything

Fully is joining the growing list of retailers kicking off their Black Friday-adjacent sales. It’s having a site-wide sale this month, taking 20 percent off everything ranging from standing desks to office chairs. Fully makes some of our favorite standing desks and accessories, and any opportunity to save on these home office essentials is worth checking out. Whether you prefer a 30 x 24-inch desk topper made of bamboo or a custom desktop that doubles as a whiteboard, Fully’s work-from-home staples are worth the price. This 20 percent discount also applies to all builds, along with any accessories you’d like to order, which range from powered grommets to help keep your cables under control to a bottle opener hidden underneath your desktop.

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk $ 479.2 $ 599 20 % off $ 479.2 This popular standing desk quickly and quietly adjusts from a top height of 50 inches to a level low enough for you to sit on the floor. $479.20 at Fully

Fully Jarvis whiteboard standing desk $ 503.2 $ 629 20 % off $ 503.2 This standing desk has the same footprint and features as the bamboo desk, but uses an erasable whiteboard as a topper, making sure you’ve always got a writing surface handy for jotting down anything that comes to mind. $503.20 at Fully

Fully Jarvis Monitor Arm $ 103.2 $ 129 20 % off $ 103.2 Snag this monitor arm in one of three colors to get your monitor off the desk and into a place that’s more ergonomically friendly to your posture. It looks great, and it grants you more desk real estate. $103.20 at Fully

If you’re looking for some sweet peripherals for your shiny new desk, Dell is currently discounting a Logitech productivity bundle including the Logitech MX Keys Mini and MX Anywhere 3 for $149.99, knocking $50 off the combined value. Both the mouse and the keyboard can pair with your desktop or laptop using either Bluetooth or the included Logi Bolt 2.4GHz dongle. The MX Keys Mini is compatible with Macs and PCs and can even be used with tablets and other mobile devices. Unless you absolutely need a number pad, the Mini is a solid keyboard for getting stuff done on a daily basis.

While it isn’t quite as cool-looking as the Logitech MX Master 3, the MX Anywhere 3 has the benefit of an ambidextrous layout and retains the “Magspeed” scroll wheel featured in Logitech’s Master series of mice that uses an electromagnetic system for smooth and precise scrolling. The Anywhere 3 recharges via USB-C and can last for up to 70 days on a single charge. The 4,000DPI sensor means that it shouldn’t be anyone’s first choice for gaming, but the compact and comfortable design makes the mouse a great option for getting work done at your desk or away.

Dell is also offering a discount on the MX Master 3, lowering the price of the wireless mouse from $99.99 to $69.99. This discount might be a better option if you’re just looking for a great wireless mouse, even if its somewhat large size makes it a little tougher to tote.

Logitech MX Keys Mini Combo $ 149.99 $ 199.99 25 % off $ 149.99 This bundle includes the Logitech MX Keys Mini wireless keyboard and the MX Anywhere 3 mouse. $149.99 at Dell

Logitech MX Master 3 $ 69.99 $ 99.99 30 % off $ 69.99 Building on an already excellent foundation, the Logitech MX Master 3 features an improved sensor and multidevice Bluetooth pairing. $69.99 at Dell

Verge Deals on Twitter / Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!

If you need a budget-friendly microphone, Razer’s last-gen Seiren X is currently on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $69 ($31 off). While Razer has since released the Seiren V2 X, which features a slightly higher bit rate, the original Seiren X is still a solid (and now, discounted) option if the built-in mic on your gaming headset just isn’t cutting it. The Seiren X is a condenser mic with a supercardioid pickup pattern, meaning it picks up more sound from the front than the back (perfect for podcasting or just chatting with friends). While its packaged stand is solid, it’s also compatible with a variety of third-party boom arms and mounts.

Here’s another solid gaming deal from Razer: the Razer Huntsman Elite wired keyboard with linear optical switches is currently on sale for $99.99, down from its usual price of $199.99. This is matching the lowest price we’ve seen for this last-gen model. Thankfully, there aren’t many must-have features in the newer model, aside from sound-dampening foam in the chassis and slightly different media buttons.

The Huntsman Elite was Razer’s first keyboard to use optical switches instead of the more standard mechanical models. In addition to offering a faster response than mechanical switches, optical switches are powered by lasers, which is pretty dope. Some other selling points of the Huntsman Elite include an RGB-enabled wrist rest and PBT keycaps that do a better job resisting fingerprints and other visible wear than the more common ABS keycaps.

Razer Huntsman Elite $ 99.99 $ 199.99 50 % off $ 99.99 The Razer Huntsman Elite is a full-size gaming keyboard with dedicated media controls, an RGB-enabled wrist rest, PBT keycaps, and optical switches. $99.99 at Amazon

Walmart is still discounting the 256GB Wi-Fi configuration of the 2020 Apple iPad Air to its lowest price ever, making it, in our opinion, a superior option to the more expensive 2022 model of the standard iPad. While the 64GB configuration is sadly no longer available, you can still find the 256GB version discounted to $499 from $749.99. You won’t find Apple’s M1 processor in this iteration of the iPad Air, but the A14 Bionic CPU is still capable of handling most of the apps in the App Store ecosystem with ease. Read our review.

The 2020 iPad Air features the same processor as the 2022 standard iPad, has a better display, and includes more extensive compatibility with Apple accessories. Overall, the 2020 Air is the better investment.

2020 iPad Air (Wi-Fi) $ 499 $ 749.99 33 % off $ 499 The 2020 iPad Air includes thinner bezels around the display and has relocated the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button at the top of the device. $499.00 at Walmart (256GB)