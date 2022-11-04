TikTok is back after a brief outage

For a little while this afternoon, many people get a message that there’s “no internet connection” while trying to browse their For You page inside the TikTok app. After an outage that lasted from 1:25PM ET until around 1:45PM ET, everything appears to be functional again.

We haven’t seen an update from TikTok about the outage yet, but while it was happening it was widespread, with tracker Downdetector identifying more than 75,000 reports of the issue. Global internet connectivity monitor NetBlocks also weighed in on the outage, noting that TikTok was unplugged internationally, with no sign of country-level filtering of the oft-criticized app.

Even if you have internet, you might see this message. Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge