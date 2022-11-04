Overwatch 2’s newest hero is the scary but sexy Ramattra

In the perfect prelude to the Overwatch League 2022 grand finals, Blizzard has revealed Overwatch 2’s newest character. Ramattra is the game’s 36th hero, and his abilities and story seem like they’ll make for the most interesting addition to the roster yet.

Ramattra is the leader of Null Sector, a group of sentient robots called omnics committed to the liberation of their people by any means necessary. In Overwatch’s overarching story (yes, there is one) Null Sector is one of the biggest baddies, responsible for touching off the war between robots and humans that became the instigating event for the creation of the Overwatch task force.

Ramattra is a tank like you’ve never seen before. Rather than being the kind of tank that shields their team — like Sigma, Reinhardt, or D.Va — Ramattra’s ability to shape-shift between an omnic and nemesis form gives him offensive capabilities that allow him to attack enemies at range and burst into a team’s back line to wreak havoc on softer targets.

“I don’t think we can overestimate how scary Ramattra gets when he goes into nemesis form,” said lead narrative designer Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie in an interview with The Verge. “You will see him change.”

Jurgens-Fyhrie talked about how, in designing Ramattra, the team wanted to accentuate the fearsomeness of his transformation in order to strike terror into the hearts of players opposing a Ramattra.

From an aesthetic perspective, I will say that Blizzard kinda missed the mark in making Ramattra scary. When I look at his long techno braids and his robotic abs, and especially when I hear his digitized voice provided by Ramon Tikaram — the man who voiced Dorian “I’m too sexy for most of my shirt” Pavus of Dragon Age: Inquisition — I don’t see the scary, I see the sexy.