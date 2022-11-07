Fortnite’s new trophy was made by Swarovski

Another major esports event is getting a fashionable trophy. Epic Games has revealed the trophy for the next major Fortnite tournament — the FNCS Invitational in Raleigh, which also happens to be the first in-person competition in years — and it’s a sleek number crafted by Swarovski. It weighs 15 pounds, is 18 inches tall, and naturally, features “bespoke heliotrope crystals.” The whole thing is designed to look like the FNCS shield.
In a typical bout of synergy from Epic, the company says the trophy was designed using the Unreal Engine:
Throughout the trophy development phase, Swarovski created its photorealistic renderings using Unreal Engine, allowing for quick and comprehensive evaluation of the design. Working from Swarovski’s manufacturing headquarters in Wattens, Austria, the team used multiple innovations, including laser plotting, fine grinding, and polishing, to ensure a flawless result.
It’s a big departure from the previous major trophy, which looked like the Fortnite battle bus and was handed out to the winner of the inaugural Fortnite World Cup in 2019.
The reveal comes just a few days after League of Legends developer Riot handed out its newly designed Summoner’s Cup at the game’s 2022 world championship, which was similarly crafted by a jewelry company; in this case, it was Tiffany & Co.
The FNCS Invitational will take place on November 12th and 13th, with a total prize pool of $1 million.