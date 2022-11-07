Fortnite’s new trophy was made by Swarovski

Another major esports event is getting a fashionable trophy. Epic Games has revealed the trophy for the next major Fortnite tournament — the FNCS Invitational in Raleigh, which also happens to be the first in-person competition in years — and it’s a sleek number crafted by Swarovski. It weighs 15 pounds, is 18 inches tall, and naturally, features “bespoke heliotrope crystals.” The whole thing is designed to look like the FNCS shield.