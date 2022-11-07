Buying two games at Target will get you a third one for free

As we get closer to Black Friday later this month, don’t let too many of these money-saving opportunities escape you. Getting a game or two might not be the only thing you want to gift for someone (or yourself), but they make for great stocking stuffers. If you bought a new console, you’re going to want to have something to play during the holidays, so hopefully this helps.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) $ 69.99 Not to be confused with Activision’s Modern Warfare II from 2009, this 2022 reboot is similar in name only. The game’s campaign is brand new, as is its multiplayer section. Fans of the series are likely to love this entry, too. $69.99 at Target

Woot is selling new sets of Master & Dynamic’s MW07 true wireless earbuds in multiple colors for just $32.99. This product released in 2018, so it’s not the usual kind of product that we include in our deals coverage. But just like the last deal, this is a good low-cost option for stuffing those stockings with tech. Each of these MW07 sets includes a stainless steel USB-C charging case, a USB-C charging cable, multiple sets of silicone ear tips, and a wing-shaped tip that can improve the fit in some ears. It has a one-year warranty through Master & Dynamic.

We didn’t think this was a stellar product at its original $299 price point, but at more than 84 percent off that price, these should make some people happy. Plus, you won’t find many earbuds that have as unique of a design as these. Read our review.

Master & Dynamic MW07 earbuds $ 32.99 $ 199.99 84 % off $ 32.99 The MW07s have high-end materials, including stainless steel enclosures, 10mm beryllium drivers, and acetate covers. Master & Dynamic’s design choices are distinctive on what would otherwise be another generic-looking pair of wireless earbuds. $32.99 at Woot

My colleague Monica Chin wrote about HP’s Victus $800 budget-friendly gaming laptop, which struggles to deliver enough performance to make it worth recommending. Well, there’s a new deal that will offer better performance — for $200 less. Amazon has Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3, a 15.6-inch laptop in black, for $599.99 (usually $899.99). While this model has less built-in storage next to the Victus (512GB versus 256GB), Lenovo’s more powerful RTX 3050 should pounce on the Victus’ GTX 1650. It has a second M.2 slot, so you can easily add more storage by popping off its bottom.

Other spec highlights in the IdeaPad Gaming 3 include an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, 8GB of fast DDR5 RAM (the Victus has last-gen DDR4 RAM, which is fine for most people, but DDR5 is undoubtedly faster). Here’s more on the 15.6-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 $ 599.99 $ 899.99 33 % off $ 599.99 Just because the IdeaPad Gaming 3 isn’t called a “Legion,” don’t discount its gaming capabilities. It’s a solid gaming laptop that should be able to run most games smoothly on medium settings. $599.99 at Amazon

Some more deals