iFixit starts selling parts for the Google Pixel 6A

Thanks to a partnership with Google, the right-to-repair champions at iFixit have begun stocking parts for Google’s midrange phone, the Pixel 6A. While iFixit has stocked genuine parts for just about all of Google’s Pixel phones since June, replacement parts for the Pixel 6A have only recently become available.
While you can purchase the parts you need piecemeal through its site, iFixit also offers kits that bundle all of the necessary parts and tools you’ll need to solve a specific issue. The most expensive kit, priced at $99.99, is meant to repair the screen, but other kits are also available to replace the battery ($39.99), wide-angle camera ($56.99), and ultrawide camera ($36.99). The tools and other supplies provided can vary depending on the kit you’ve purchased but largely mimic iFixit’s $19.99 10-piece iOpener tool kit.
iFixit doesn’t just provide the necessary tools and parts to repair all of your expensive technology but also provides detailed instructions on how to replace everything from your screen to the battery on your phone, laptop, or camera. While sending your device back to the manufacturer is usually an option if your device is still under warranty, sometimes fixing something yourself is the fastest (and cheapest) option. That’s saying nothing for the feeling of pride you get from solving a problem by yourself.
The kits featured on the iFixit site only represent the genuine replacement parts provided by Google and aren’t a comprehensive list of all the potential hardware issues your phone could have. iFixit provides teardown instructions to replace the 5G antenna, loudspeaker, and even the motherboard but currently doesn’t provide the necessary replacement parts.
I probably do more than the average amount of tinkering with my devices at home, but I can safely say that investing in an iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit was one of the wiser purchases I’ve ever made. In addition to including bits for every type of screw imaginable, the Pro Tech Toolkit comes packaged with everything you need to take a handheld device apart and put it all back together.