Star Wars spinoff The Acolyte adds Lee Jung-jae, Carrie-Anne Moss, and more to cast

Lucasfilm has outlined the main cast for its upcoming Star Wars thriller The Acolyte, and it includes names involved in iconic projects like Squid Game and The Matrix. In addition to previously announced star Amandla Stenberg, the show will also feature Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Carrie-Anne Moss.
There’s no info on what roles they’ll actually take on, but the show itself will take place during the High Republic era of Star Wars lore. Here’s the synopsis:
The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.
The show was first announced back in 2020 and is being led by showrunner Leslye Headland, best known as the co-creator of Russian Doll on Netflix. The Acolyte doesn’t currently have a premiere date, but it is, of course, just one of several upcoming Star Wars shows on Disney Plus, including Skeleton Crew and season 3 of The Mandalorian.